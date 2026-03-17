Aztec Group supports Hollyport Capital on US$4.5 billion close of Fund IX

The scale and speed of this fund raising reflects the strength of Hollyport’s strategy and the attractive, fast-growing opportunity in the secondaries market.” — Fe Sapalo, Director – Private Equity, Aztec Group

ST HELIER, JERSEY, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aztec Group is proud to have supported Hollyport Capital (“Hollyport”) on the launch and final close of Hollyport Secondary Opportunities IX (“Fund IX”), which raisedUS$4.5 billion across the platform. The oversubscribed fund significantly exceeded its US$3 billion target and is more than double the size of its US$2.2 billion predecessor.Aztec provided a range of administrative services across Jersey and Luxembourg, including AML onboarding across multiple jurisdictions, depositary and AIFM services and investor related transactions support. The Group’s integrated approach enabled the onboarding of more than 700 underlying commitments and helped facilitate a rapid and efficient close.Hollyport is a long-established participant in the private equity secondaries market, with nine funds raised since 2006 and over US$11 billion in assets under management. Fund IX, which reached its final close in less than 12 months, will invest in mature PE assets through LP portfolios and GP-led transactions, in line with Hollyport's established legacy strategy.Fe Sapalo, Director – Private Equity at Aztec Group, said: “We are pleased to have supported Hollyport Capital on this milestone fundraise. The scale and speed of this fund raising reflects the strength of Hollyport’s strategy and the attractive, fast-growing opportunity in the secondaries market. Our ongoing partnership with Hollyport demonstrates Aztec’s ability to deliver complex, multi-jurisdictional and high-value fund launches at scale.”This close follows a series of recent fund closes supported by Aztec, including GHO’s €2.5 Billion Fund IV Close and Lakestar’s US$265 Million Continuation Fund , underscoring Aztec’s reputation as a global, premium provider of private market services for private equity managers across Europe.

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