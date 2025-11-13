Aztec Group Appoints Akbar Sheriff as Chief Client Success Officer and COO

Akbar Sheriff, CCSO & COO, Aztec Group

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aztec Group today announced the appointment of Akbar Sheriff to its Executive Committee as Chief Client Success Officer and Chief Operating Officer, reinforcing the firm's commitment to exceptional client experience and service delivery across its global platform.Akbar will lead Aztec’s Client Services, overseeing the highest quality service delivery across its core asset classes - Private Equity, Fund of Funds and LPs, Real Assets, and Private Credit - as well as specialist client service propositions including Banking and Treasury, Investor Services and Client Specialist Services.“Akbar’s proven track record in scaling global, tech-enabled financial services businesses will be instrumental as we grow as a global, premium provider of private market services,” said Sean Hagerty, Interim Chief Executive Officer at Aztec Group. “His appointment reflects our relentless focus on delivering innovative solutions to meet clients’ evolving needs, scaling efficiently across markets and delivering consistent, high-quality client experiences worldwide.”Based in London, Akbar brings over 20 years of leadership experience in financial services, technology and strategy consulting, both at an executive and Board level. He was most recently President and Global Chief Operating Officer at Coremont, a provider of cloud-based investment management technology, and previously held senior roles at McKinsey & Company and State Street. At State Street, Akbar spent more than nine years in global and regional leadership positions across client service, product and P&L management.“Aztec’s reputation for client excellence, strategic vision and investment in technology is unparalleled and I’m excited to join at such a pivotal moment in the firm’s journey,” said Akbar Sheriff. “I look forward to contributing to Aztec's continued momentum as we drive global growth and deliver outstanding service to clients across our expanding global platform.”Akbar begins his role in November 2025 and will work closely with the rest of the Aztec Executive Committee. His appointment follows a series of strategic leadership and Board level hires as Aztec continues to scale in key markets, including Sean Hagerty, former Chief Executive Officer of Vanguard Europe, who was appointed last month as Executive Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer About Aztec GroupEstablished in 2001, Aztec Group is a global, premium provider of private market services. Employing more than 2,200 people across the UK, U.S., Luxembourg, Ireland and the Channel Islands, the Group specialises in alternative investments, administering more than €750 billion in assets, 450 funds and 4,500 entities for a range of clients across major asset classes including Private Equity, Fund of Funds and LPs, Real Assets and Private Credit.

