Rewterz Logo Rewterz Launches AI-Native Autonomous SOC to Help Enterprises Respond at Machine Speed

Rewterz introduces the Middle East's first AI-Native Autonomous SOC, built for machine-speed detection, automated triage, and coordinated threat response.

Attackers operate with automation, speed, and scale. Security operations must match that. Our Autonomous SOC reduces delay, elevates analyst judgment, and accelerates response to real threats.” — Abdul Kareem Al-Shamari, CISO, Rewterz

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rewterz, a cybersecurity company headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, today announced the launch of its AI-Native Autonomous Security Operations Center (SOC), designed to deliver machine-speed threat detection, automated triage, and coordinated response across enterprise and government environments in the Middle East.

The launch marks a major step in the evolution of managed security services in the region. Rather than layering AI onto conventional SOC workflows, Rewterz has built its Autonomous SOC with AI embedded directly into the operating model. The platform continuously correlates telemetry across endpoint, identity, network, cloud, and SaaS environments, helping organizations detect and respond to threats faster while reducing analyst burden and operational delay.

“Attackers already operate with automation, speed, and scale. Security operations must do the same. Our Autonomous SOC is designed to reduce delay, elevate analyst judgment, and help organizations respond faster to real threats.,” said Abdul Kareem Al-Shammari, CISO at Rewterz.

Rewterz said the urgency for this approach has grown as threat activity across the Middle East becomes faster, more distributed, and more difficult to manage through manual workflows alone. The company’s threat intelligence observations from 2025 showed continued growth in ransomware activity, identity-driven intrusions, and advanced campaigns targeting sectors including oil and gas, telecom, banking, and government.

The Rewterz Autonomous SOC operates through six integrated stages designed to reduce noise, improve decision speed, and accelerate response:

Signal Intake

Security signals are continuously ingested across endpoint, identity, network, cloud, and SaaS platforms. Data is normalized and timestamped, and low-value noise is filtered early before it reaches analysts.

Correlation and Context

Related signals are connected across users, assets, identities, and time windows using AI-driven correlation, turning isolated events into incidents with meaningful context.

Automated Triage and RiskBA Scoring

Incidents are prioritized based on severity, blast radius, and business impact rather than alert volume alone. Low-confidence events can be resolved automatically, while high-confidence incidents are escalated with evidence already assembled.

Analyst Oversight

Rewterz analysts review high-impact decisions with full incident timelines, recommended response paths, and auditability built in. Human judgment is applied where it matters most.

Response Execution

Containment, isolation, credential resets, and adversary blocking are executed through controlled workflows with approvals, logging, and audit trails.

Continuous Learning

Resolved incidents feed back into the system to improve future prioritization, accuracy, and response effectiveness over time.

According to Rewterz, this architecture addresses a problem many organizations face today: security operations often do not fail because they lack tools, but because those tools generate more alerts than human teams can process fast enough. Manual triage, handoff delays, and fragmented workflows create exploitable gaps that modern threat actors move quickly to capitalize on.

Compliance and Regional Alignment

The Rewterz Autonomous SOC is designed to support the operational and governance requirements of regulated sectors across the Middle East. The company said the platform can be aligned to customer-specific compliance, audit, and approval requirements depending on the environment and sector.

Availability

The Autonomous SOC is immediately available to enterprise and government organizations across oil and gas, banking and financial services, telecommunications, government, healthcare, and critical infrastructure sectors in the Middle East.

Rewterz offers multiple engagement models, including:

- Fully managed MDR

- Co-managed SOC

- Advisory and transformation services



About Rewterz

Rewterz is a leading cybersecurity firm headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, specializing in AI-driven security operations, managed defense and intelligence solutions. Through its AI-Native Autonomous SOC and tailored cybersecurity services, Rewterz enables businesses across industries to protect their critical infrastructure, mitigate risks, and ensure compliance with global security standards. As a trusted partner in the digital transformation journey, Rewterz is committed to providing next-generation cybersecurity solutions to clients in the Middle East and beyond.

Evolution. Not replacement. Region's First AI-Native Autonomous SOC.

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