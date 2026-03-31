eufy Security Expands C-Series Lineup Merging Powerful Features with Simple, Flexible Installation

eufyCam C37 Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera with Solar Panel eufy Wired Cam C31 2-cam kit with HomeBase Mini eufyCam C35 outdoor security camera in white, black and green color options eufy Built with Care Logo

eufyCam C37, Wired Cam C31 and eufyCam C35 deliver AI-powered detection, crystal-clear video, and local storage with no monthly subscription fees

The C-Series is a powerful example of our ability to create indoor and outdoor security cameras that pair top-tier features with quick and easy installation.” — Frank Zhu, eufy General Manager

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eufy, a global leader in home security technology and smart appliances by Anker Innovations, today announced the expansion of its popular C-Series lineup with three powerful new home security cameras: the eufyCam C37 , eufy Wired Cam C31 and eufyCam C35 . These cameras deliver advanced AI detection, superior image quality, and flexible installation options to homeowners seeking comprehensive, subscription-free security solutions."The C-Series is a powerful example of our ability to create indoor and outdoor security cameras that pair top-tier features with quick and easy installation" said Frank Zhu, General Manager for eufy. "Plus, all three cameras can be paired with our HomeBase Mini data hub to enable advanced AI capabilities and expandable storage with no subscription fees. The C-Series cameras are a perfect match for both first-time DIY security system users and tech-savvy early adopters."eufyCam C37: Solar-Powered Outdoor Security with Uncompromised CoverageThe eufyCam C37 customizes the outdoor camera installation experience with a revolutionary detachable solar panel design. The 3W high-efficiency solar panel can be mounted independently from the camera from up to 2.1 meters (7 ft.) away for maximum sunlight exposure while the camera is positioned for optimized monitoring angles.The C37 delivers bright, full-color night vision footage, regardless of lighting conditions, thanks to its 2K Ultra-HD resolution camera and integrated spotlight. Its 360°/130° pan-tilt flexibility provides comprehensive coverage of yards and driveways with zero blind spots. Homeowners can access the eufy app to quickly pan and tilt to check any corner on demand.When paired with HomeBase Mini, the C37 unlocks dual-layer advanced AI capabilities. On-device AI classifies events by type of movement or object (e.g., human, vehicle, pet), while the HomeBase Mini adds facial recognition to automatically filter out familiar faces, alerting users only when a stranger or intruder is detected.Additional eufyCam C37 Features:- Built-in microphone and speaker for two-way communication- Compatible with Alexa and Google digital assistants- IP65 rating for dust and water resistanceProduct Dimensions:- Size - 94mm x 94mm x 124.5mm (3.70 in. × 3.70 in. × 4.90 in.)- Weight - 407g (0.9 lbs)eufy Wired Cam C31: Indoor/Outdoor Versatility with 360° AI TrackingThe eufy Wired Cam C31 is an all-in-one wired security solution built for both indoor and outdoor environments, delivering next-level night vision capabilities, smart 360° tracking, and constant monitoring — all without subscription fees.The C31 is designed with an F1.2 large-aperture lens and a Back-side Illuminated (BSI) sensor to capture vibrant 1080P full-color footage, even in near-total darkness. The 360°/70° pan-tilt system and intelligent AI tracking engine automatically follow detected humans, vehicles, and pets, ensuring every event is captured and stays in frame.The C31 also includes PureColor Vision, which delivers full-color footage at night without the need to activate the spotlight. This advanced technology creates a "no-disturbance experience" since there is no sudden light to draw attention, disturb neighbors, or alert unwanted intruders that they are being monitored.For connectivity, the C31 is equipped with an external dual antenna providing 50% greater Wi-Fi transmission range than traditional single-antenna camera designs. This unique design ensures stable, real-time alerts with reduced delay and/or missed events. A flexible mounting bracket (supports upright and inverted installation) makes the C31 equally impactful for indoor and outdoor mounting.The C31 can utilize AI-powered human, vehicle and pet detection features when paired with the HomeBase Mini. The device can also support up to 256GB of local storage (using a microSD card) or up to 1 TB of local storage when paired with HomeBase Mini. All of the user's data stays local, ensuring complete privacy and control.Additional eufy Wired Cam C31 Features:- IP66 rating for reliable year-round operation in most weather conditions- Built-in microphone and speaker for two-way communication- Compatible with Alexa and Google digital assistantsProduct Dimensions:- Size - 93mm x 68mm x 108mm (3.66 in. × 2.68 in. × 4.25 in.)- Weight - 263g (0.58 lbs)eufyCam C35: Flexible Outdoor & Indoor Security with Ample Local StorageThe compact and lightweight design of the eufyCam C35 enables the outdoor/indoor camera to be installed in virtually any space or surface. The eufyCam C35 can be mounted magnetically, be tethered to a pole or tree branch using a weatherproof strap or screwed into a flat surface.Like the Wired Cam C31, the eufyCam C35 integrates PureColor Vision technology to capture every detail in true colors without the need for a separate spotlight.This device can be synched with the new HomeBase Mini data hub for expanded local storage (up to 1 TB). The HomeBase Mini also provides advanced AI functionality, including cross-camera tracking, facial recognition, as well as vehicle and pet detection.The eufyCam C35 can also be tethered to an optional solar panel for non-stop power and simplified maintenance. Plus, IP 67 weather protection means the device can withstand extreme heat and cold conditions.Additional eufyCam C35 Features:- Built-in microphone and speaker for two-way communication- Compatible with Alexa and Google digital assistantsProduct Dimensions:- Size - 56.9mm x 59.0mm x 86.0mm (2.24 in.× 2.32 in. × 3.39 in.)- Weight - 387g (0.85 lbs)Pricing & AvailabilityThe eufyCam C37 ($99.99), eufy Wired Cam C31 ($59.99) and eufyCam C35 ($89.99) are all available now on Amazon. The C31 and C35 are available on eufy.com and the C37 will also be available on the eufy website starting next month.About eufyeufy smart home products and technologies - including home and property security devices and services and smart cleaning solutions - deliver expert protection and deep-cleaning capabilities tailored to your lifestyle. eufy looks beyond functional performance to meet the needs and enrich the lives of the people you care about the most. Care is what makes a house a home, and everything we build is "Built With Care" for you. Find more information at eufy.com.About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global smart hardware technology company dedicated to igniting possibilities through ultimate innovation. Today, the company is harnessing AI and robotics to deliver category-defining products in charging, energy storage, smart appliances, home security, creative tools, and audio-video. Its family of brands includes Anker, Anker SOLIX, eufy, eufyMake and soundcore. For more information, visit anker-in.com.

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