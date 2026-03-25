Eufy Unveils Next-Generation Professional Security Solutions at ISC West 2026 - Booth #27109

eufy ISC West 2026 Booth #27109 eufy Security ISC West booth #27109 eufy Security ISC West booth #27109 eufy Security ISC West booth #27109

Eufy ecosystem and digital partner tools unveiled for professional installation in both residential and commercial sectors

ISC West is the right stage to show what eufy's platform is truly capable of. As we continue to expand our ecosystem, we're committed to giving our partners the tools and technology to grow with us."” — John Fabian - Vice President of Sales and Business Development for eufy

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eufy, a leading local AI security brand, will present its latest innovations starting today through March 27, 2026, at ISC West at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas. Guided by its positioning "eufy, Your Trusted Partner in Local Security," eufy will demonstrate three integrated security solutions at Booth#27109, covering both residential and commercial applications.eufy Smart Security System for HomesThe residential solution centers on the eufy ExpertSecure System and the HomeBase Professional S1 — the intelligent data hub that unifies alarm and video security into a single, locally managed platform. The eufy ExpertSecure system maintains continuous operation through built-in 4G cellular backup and battery reserve. Whether the power goes out or the internet drops, the system keeps monitoring — giving homeowners the confidence that their house and property is protected when it matters most.The system integrates a full sensor ecosystem for intrusion, fire, flooding, and emergency response with selected eufy cameras across Wi-Fi, 4G, and PoE connectivity — delivering a seamless combination of alarm and video capabilities under a single platform. With local storage expandable up to 16 TB, families stay in full control of their footage without the need for cloud subscriptions or third-party access.eufy Security Solutions for BusinessFor businesses managing larger physical environments — ranging from single retail sites to multi-location commercial properties — eufy offers two effective deployment paths, built on a locally processed AI platform and adaptable to the specific scale, infrastructure, and operational requirements of each use case.Retail commercial environments present a familiar set of challenges, including:- False alarms can pull staff away from operations- Emergency incidents can escalate before anyone can respond- Security systems can go offline precisely when the risk is highestThe eufy Professional AI Video Alarm System is built to address these challenges. Powered by the HomeBase Professional S1, the system runs entirely on local AI, maintaining full protection through power outages and network failures without interruption. This system intelligently and accurately separates genuine threats from routine activity, coordinates detection across multiple camera views, and works alongside a comprehensive sensor ecosystem to detect intruders, fire, flooding, and other rapid events before they escalate. Professional monitoring with live expert support will be offered to customers in the future, extending the system's response capabilities as the service offering grows.For deployments that demand greater scale or infrastructure depth, the eufy Professional PoE Video System provides a purpose-built path. Triple-lens pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras with intelligent auto-framing, live cross-camera tracking, and Smart Video Search reduce incident investigation from hours to minutes. The system integrates scalable PoE infrastructure with existing networks and expands alongside the business, delivering enterprise-grade capabilities to SMB operators.Software and Digital Tools for Security ProfessionalsISC West 2026 also marks the debut of the eufy Partner App, a dedicated mobile platform built for security installers within the eufy ecosystem. The eufy Partner App offers the following benefits:- Intiutive partner registration can be completed within five minutes- On-site device registration completed in under 30 seconds by scanning device serial numbers to optimize efficiency and reduce deployment delays and eats into project margins.- Proactive eufy subscription service recommendations to end users to help security professionals convert one-time hardware sales into a recurring monthly revenue model- Transparent billing and payout management tools.- Real-time visibility into linked users, registered devices, and active subscriptions to help partners grow and manage a sustainable client portfolio."These solutions bridge the gap between consumer convenience and professional-grade security," said John Fabian, Vice President of Sales and Business Development for eufy. "We've engineered these systems specifically for security integrators who need dependable, high-performance equipment that their clients can trust. ISC West is the right stage to show what eufy's platform is truly capable of — and this is just the beginning. As we continue to expand our ecosystem and professional services, we're committed to giving our partners the tools and technology they need to grow with us."---Media ContactsEmeline Bonnefoy — emeline.bonnefoy@anker.comBrett White — brett.white@anker.comBusiness Partnership InquiriesSilvia Zhang — silvia.z@anker.comAbout eufyeufy delivers smart home security and cleaning solutions engineered to protect what matters most. With a product range spanning home security systems, cameras, and smart cleaning devices, eufy combines advanced AI capabilities with thoughtful design — built to enrich the lives of the people you care about. Learn more at eufy.com About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global smart hardware technology company dedicated to igniting possibilities through ultimate innovation. Harnessing AI and robotics, the company delivers category-defining products across charging, energy storage, smart appliances, home security, creative tools, and audio-video. Its family of brands includes Anker, Anker SOLIX, eufy, and soundcore. For more information, visit anker-in.com

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