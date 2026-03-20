eufy Unveils Next-Generation Professional Security Solutions at ISC West 2026

eufy Built with Care Logo eufy ExpertSecure System E10 eufy POE NVR System

Leading Smart Home Brand Showcases E10 ExpertSecure System, Enhanced POE NVR Solutions, and Seamless Business Partner Integration

We’ve engineered these systems for security installers to reduce installation time while delivering dependable, high-performance solutions their customers can trust, and minimizing costly truck rolls.” — John Fabian - Vice President of Sales and Business Development for eufy

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eufy, a global leader in home security technology and smart appliances by Anker Innovations, today announced the next evolution of the IOT brand, which will focus on commercial/corporate grade security solutions, complete with professional installation and monitoring.eufy will showcase its latest professional-grade security solutions at ISC West 2026 (booth #27109), the premier physical security trade show in the United States. The company will demonstrate groundbreaking products and services designed to meet the evolving needs of security professionals, integrators, and commercial clients.E10 ExpertSecure Systemeufy's flagship E10 ExpertSecure System represents the next evolution in professional security installations. Designed specifically for the installer/integrator market, the E10 delivers enterprise-grade protection with the simplicity and reliability that security professionals demand.Key Features:• Professional-grade system architecture for complex installations• Advanced AI-powered threat detection and analytics• Scalable design supporting multi-property deployments• Expert installation and support services includedeufy POE NVR SystemThe eufy POE NVR System brings professional network video recording to a new level, combining POE technology with advanced NVR storage and management capabilities. This solution is ideal for businesses, property managers, and security professionals requiring centralized surveillance management.Key Features:• Power over Ethernet (POE) technology – single cable for power and data• Network Video Recorder (NVR) for 24/7 local recording and storage• Support for multiple high-resolution cameras• Remote access and management capabilities• Advanced playback and search functions• No monthly subscription fees for local storageProfessional Video Alarm System for Businesseseufy also enpowers businesses and organizations of all sizes with proactive detection and comprehensive security—powered by AI and backed by live monitoring experts.Key Features:• 24/7 professional monitoring with live experts• Uninterrupted video security with 4G and power backup• Seamless Wi-Fi and PoE connectivity• Integration with eufy AI Core for large-model computing• Customizable solution for SMB• Scalable and easy I\installation• Supports multiple network technologies such as 4G LTE, Wi‑Fi, and other wireless standards, ensuring reliable performance across diverse business scenarios.eufy Partner AppThis expansion of the brand also includes the development of the eufy Partner App. This solution offers a comprehensive mobile platform for fast, efficient partner onboarding, fully integrated device management, and transparent revenue oversight, empowering security installers with a professional, efficient, and data‑driven service tool."These solutions bridge the gap between consumer convenience and professional-grade security," said John Fabian, Vice President of Sales and Business Development for eufy. "We’ve engineered these systems specifically for security installers, helping reduce installation time while delivering dependable, high performance solutions their customers can trust, ultimately minimizing costly truck rolls. Eufy is excited to bring these powerful, innovative solutions to ISC West."If you are attending ISC West 2026 and are interested in a live demonstration of eufy's professional security solutions at booth #27109, please email Emeline or Brett using the contact information below.Media Contacts:Emeline Bonnefoyemeline.bonnefoy@anker.comBrett Whitebrett.white@anker.comIf you are interested in more information about becoming a business partner with eufy, please email Silvia using the contact information below.Business Partner Contact:Silvia Zhangsilvia.z@anker.comAbout eufyeufy smart home products and technologies - including home and property security devices and services and smart cleaning solutions - deliver expert protection and deep-cleaning capabilities tailored to your lifestyle. eufy looks beyond functional performance to meet the needs and enrich the lives of the people you care about the most. Care is what makes a house a home, and everything we build is "Built With Care" for you. Find more information at eufy.com About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global smart hardware technology company dedicated to igniting possibilities through ultimate innovation. Today, the company is harnessing AI and robotics to deliver category-defining products in charging, energy storage, smart appliances, home security, creative tools, and audio-video. Its family of brands includes Anker, Anker SOLIX, eufy, eufyMake and soundcore. For more information, visit anker-in.com

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