Alona Shevtsova to Represent Sends at PAY360 2026 with Industry-Leading Insights

Sends, a British payment platform, announces details of its participation in PAY360 2026, taking place on 25–26 March at ExCeL London.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sends , a British payment platform, announces details of its participation in PAY360 2026, taking place on 25–26 March at ExCeL London. Throughout the event, Sends will host meetings at its dedicated stand F20.Recognised as the UK’s largest payments-focused event, PAY360 brings together more than 6,000 professionals, over 150 exhibitors, and 200+ industry speakers. Sends will join this dynamic conference to connect with partners, showcase its product, and network.Sends’ CEO Alona Shevtsova will play an active role in the conference agenda, participating in two high-profile panel discussions. These sessions will address some of the most pressing topics in fintech today, including the transformative role of AI in compliance and the real-world application of embedded finance—both central themes shaping the future of payments and financial services.As part of its presence at PAY360, Sends will also host a special collaboration with Piazza Italiana . The partnership will feature a special bar, ‘Sends & Sip’ by the Piazza Italiana concept, designed to foster informal connections and conversations among visitors.‘Participation in PAY360 underscores Sends’ commitment to partnership within the global payments community. We combine on-site engagement, executive-level insights, and curated networking experiences to create meaningful value for partners and the broader fintech community', commented Alona Shevtsova, CEO at Sends.About SendsSends is a UK-based fintech company that provides a fast, secure platform for international payments, supporting bank transfers, card payments, and alternative payment options. It is operated by Smartflow Payments Limited (trading as Sends), registered in England and Wales (No. 11070048).For more information about Sends, visit www.sends.co

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