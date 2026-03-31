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Fast Five with EGLE’s community engagement specialist

Water Well Viewer

Go to Water Well Viewer

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s (EGLE) Water Well Viewer (WWV), is an interactive mapping system that displays water wells along with other information, such as wellhead protection areas, underground storage tanks, and sites of environmental contamination. Water well locations have been identified by address matching, the use of global positioning systems (GPS), and by legal descriptions.

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Fast Five with EGLE’s community engagement specialist

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