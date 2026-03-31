St. Albans Barracks / Serious Bodily Injury Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A2002000
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 3/30/26 @ 1813 hours
STREET: Troy Street
TOWN: Richford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Liberty St.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Adam Blodgett
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Suzuki
VEHICLE MODEL: GSX-R600
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Serious bodily injury
HOSPITAL: UVMMC
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Mark McNally
AGE: 62
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2025
VEHICLE MAKE: International
VEHICLE MODEL: LT62F
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front-end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to Troy Street near the intersection of Liberty Street in Richford following a report of a motorcycle that had crashed into a tractor-trailer unit. Initial reports indicated the motorcycle operator, later identified as 20-year-old Adam Blodgett of Fairfax, was pinned underneath the truck. Fire and rescue personnel were able to free Blodgett and transport him to the hospital, where his condition was reported to be critical but stable.
Initial investigation indicates that Blodgett was operating the motorcycle east on Troy Street when he crossed left of center and collided with the truck, which was traveling west. The operator of the truck, Mark McNally, was not injured.
The cause of this crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to contact state police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Richford Fire Department, Richford Ambulance, Enosburg Ambulance and the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles.
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