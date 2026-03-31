St. Albans Barracks / Serious Bodily Injury Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26A2002000

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 3/30/26 @ 1813 hours

STREET: Troy Street

TOWN: Richford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Liberty St.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Adam Blodgett

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Suzuki

VEHICLE MODEL: GSX-R600

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Serious bodily injury

HOSPITAL: UVMMC

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Mark McNally

AGE: 62

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2025

VEHICLE MAKE: International

VEHICLE MODEL: LT62F

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front-end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to Troy Street near the intersection of Liberty Street in Richford following a report of a motorcycle that had crashed into a tractor-trailer unit. Initial reports indicated the motorcycle operator, later identified as 20-year-old Adam Blodgett of Fairfax, was pinned underneath the truck. Fire and rescue personnel were able to free Blodgett and transport him to the hospital, where his condition was reported to be critical but stable.

Initial investigation indicates that Blodgett was operating the motorcycle east on Troy Street when he crossed left of center and collided with the truck, which was traveling west. The operator of the truck, Mark McNally, was not injured.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to contact state police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Richford Fire Department, Richford Ambulance, Enosburg Ambulance and the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles.