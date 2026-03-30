Suspects Sought in 8th Street Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating multiple suspects in a shooting that occurred early Saturday in Southeast.

On Saturday, March 28, 2026, at approximately 1:00 a.m., First District officers responded to the 400 block of 8th Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival an adult male victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported, conscious and breathing, to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below.

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26040834

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