e4 highlights how AI is transforming contact centres to improve efficiency and customer experience

Fikile Sibiya, Chief Information Officer at e4

AI is transforming contact centres by automating tasks, improving efficiency and enabling personalised, proactive service that enhances customer experience.

AI is also shifting contact centres from reactive to proactive service models. By analysing data patterns, organisations can anticipate potential issues and engage customers before problems arise.” — Fikile Sibiya

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence (AI) adoption accelerates across industries, contact centres are emerging as one of the areas experiencing the most significant operational change, with organisations leveraging AI to improve efficiency, reduce agent workload and enhance customer experience.According to Fikile Sibiya , Chief Information Officer at e4 , AI is increasingly being implemented to support both customer service delivery and internal operations in high-volume, multi-channel environments.“Contact centres are under growing pressure to deliver faster, more personalised service while managing increasing interaction volumes,” says Sibiya. “AI is helping organisations respond to these demands by improving efficiency and supporting agents in their day-to-day roles.”One of the primary applications of AI in contact centres is the automation of routine and repetitive tasks. This allows human agents to focus on more complex interactions that require judgement and problem-solving.AI is also being used to provide real-time contextual information to agents, including customer history, knowledge base insights and suggested responses. This enables more accurate and consistent service delivery.In addition, technologies such as natural language processing and sentiment analysis are being deployed to help identify customer intent and emotional tone during interactions. This allows agents to respond more effectively and improve overall engagement.AI-driven personalisation is another area of focus, with organisations using data and predictive analytics to tailor customer interactions, recommendations and service experiences at scale.The integration of automated self-service tools, such as chatbots, with human-assisted support is also improving service continuity. When interactions are escalated, relevant context is transferred to agents, reducing repetition and improving the customer experience.Beyond reactive support, AI is enabling more proactive service models. By analysing patterns in customer data, organisations can anticipate issues and engage customers before problems arise.AI is also supporting quality assurance and compliance by enabling organisations to monitor a larger volume of interactions and identify areas for improvement. This includes recognising opportunities for agent training and development.In global contact centre environments, AI-powered language tools are helping organisations provide multilingual support, enabling agents to engage with customers across different regions more effectively.According to Sibiya, these developments are contributing to a broader shift in how contact centres are positioned within organisations.“Contact centres are increasingly being viewed not only as service functions, but as contributors to customer retention, revenue growth and overall business performance,” he says.Looking ahead, continued advancements in AI, including more autonomous systems, as well as supporting technologies such as omnichannel platforms, predictive analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT), are expected to further enhance contact centre capabilities.As organisations continue to adopt AI, the focus is expected to remain on improving operational efficiency, supporting employees and delivering more consistent and personalised customer experiences.Ends.About e4e4 is a technology company specialising in digitalisation. By understanding the complexity of a digital journey, e4 partners with its clients to provide innovative solutions that suits their unique needs. Using an omni-channel platform approach, e4 offers a range of digitally-inspired services as well as solutions.Working across financial services, data and the legal sector, e4 understands the intricate requirements in these sectors, and uses its expertise to assist clients in effectively managing their businesses through digitalisation.For further information:Monica van der Spuy | M: +27 71 685 6476 | E: monica@ ginjaninja .co.za

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