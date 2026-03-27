AI adoption in South Africa will depend on skills, governance and execution and not just technology

Sasha Slankamenac

AI success in South Africa depends on skills, governance and execution, not just technology, with strong data, oversight and operational discipline

Executives often experience AI less as a category of technology and more as tools being inserted into workflows to reduce effort, improve speed, or strengthen decision-making” — Sasha Slankamenac

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence (AI) shifts from experimentation to everyday business use, South African organisations are discovering that success depends less on sophisticated algorithms and more on skills, governance and operational discipline.While AI tools are increasingly accessible, many organisations face a more practical challenge: integrating these systems into real workflows while maintaining control, accountability and reliability.“AI skills are often misunderstood,” says Sasha Slankamenac , Office of the CTO: AI practice lead at Dariel . “They are not limited to building models. They include data literacy, the ability to ask better questions, using tools effectively, and judging whether outputs are useful.”Organisations seeing meaningful value from AI are typically those that approach it as an operational capability rather than a standalone innovation project.AI adoption is happening in practical areas first.Across South Africa, businesses are deploying AI in areas where benefits are immediate and measurable. These include fraud detection, credit and risk analysis, customer support automation, document processing, internal knowledge search and forecasting.“Executives often experience AI less as a category of technology and more as tools embedded into workflows to reduce effort, improve speed and strengthen decision-making,” Slankamenac explains.Many of these applications combine predictive analytics with generative AI, but the objective remains consistent: improving efficiency and decision quality.Businesses need operational skills, not just AI specialistsDespite the focus on AI specialists, most organisations do not require large teams of machine learning researchers. Instead, they need people who can prepare data, connect systems, reshape workflows and monitor outputs.“The companies extracting real value from AI are rarely those showcasing the most advanced demos,” Slankamenac says. “They are the ones that can make the technology work reliably in everyday operations.”This reflects a broader trend where the challenge lies less in developing models and more in deploying them effectively within complex environments.Industry expertise remains essentialAI systems cannot replace domain expertise. While models can generate outputs, they lack an understanding of the broader commercial, legal and operational context.In sectors such as healthcare and financial services, experienced professionals remain essential to interpret, validate and challenge AI-generated results.“AI works best when it is used by people who understand the domain deeply enough to question it,” Slankamenac adds.Guardrails must be built into AI systemsAs adoption grows, governance and risk management are becoming central to AI deployment. Organisations must clearly define what AI systems are permitted to do, what data they can access and where human oversight is required.These guardrails are supported by controls such as logging, testing, approval workflows, access management and continuous monitoring.“Guardrails are what turn a model into something a business can trust to use repeatedly,” Slankamenac says.Leadership must develop AI literacyAI is also creating new expectations for business leaders. While they do not need deep technical expertise, they must understand where AI adds value and where it introduces risk.A key leadership skill will be distinguishing between outputs that appear convincing and those that are genuinely reliable.Oversight systems must evolveTraditional oversight approaches are no longer sufficient. Organisations are shifting towards continuous monitoring systems that include dashboards, audit trails and automated quality checks embedded within processes.“The focus is moving from monitoring activity to monitoring the quality and consequences of AI-assisted decisions,” Slankamenac explains.Data remains the foundationDespite advances in AI models, data quality remains one of the most significant constraints on successful deployment.“Data determines what the system learns, how reliable its outputs are and whether those outputs are useful in practice,” Slankamenac says.In many organisations, the primary limitation is not access to advanced models, but the condition of the underlying data.Managing the risks of AIAI systems introduce new operational and ethical risks, including incorrect outputs, bias, privacy concerns and misplaced confidence in automated decisions.“One of the biggest risks is scale,” Slankamenac notes. “A flawed AI process can replicate errors across thousands of decisions.”To address this, organisations must treat AI as a managed operational capability with defined controls and governance structures.Accountability remains with the organisationAI systems cannot assume responsibility for decisions. “Accountability remains with the organisation and the people who implement and act on these systems,” Slankamenac says.The safest path to adoptionFor many organisations, the safest applications are those that support employees rather than replace them, such as drafting, summarisation, coding assistance and workflow automation.“The risk increases significantly when AI is used for high-stakes decisions without strong oversight,” Slankamenac concludes.Organisations that focus on skills, governance and disciplined execution will be best positioned to realise the value of AI. Ends.About DarielFounded in 2001 on the principle of delivering solutions right, the first time, Dariel bridges the gap between human ingenuity and technology. Our strong client partnerships reflect a commitment to excellence and our consultative approach to software engineering makes us a trusted partner for innovative and sustainable tech solutions. Proudly independent, Dariel is part of the JSE-listed Capital Appreciation Group. https://www.dariel.co.za/ For more information:Samantha Hogg-Brandjes | GinjaNinja | samantha@ginjaninja.co.za | +27-84-458-4857

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