Spinnaker Support and ARC launch new Third-Party Software Support business in South Africa

Teko Majoki

Spinnaker Support launches in SA with ARC, offering cost-saving alternative to Oracle, SAP & VMware support, restoring enterprise control.

Spinnaker’s model enables businesses to stabilise core environments securely while deciding what to modernise, when to modernise, and how to sequence change without increasing operational disruption” — Teko Majoki

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spinnaker Support (Spinnaker), trusted by companies worldwide to provide Third-Party Software Support for their enterprise Oracle, SAP and VMware, today announced its formal entry into the South African market in partnership with African Rainbow Capital ARC ) as Spinnaker Support (PTY) Ltd.The launch comes at a pivotal moment for South African enterprises. Across sectors including financial services, telecommunications, retail and manufacturing, core enterprise systems have become economic infrastructure. ERP, database and virtualisation platforms no longer sit at the edge of the business, they run finance, supply chain, billing, HR and regulatory reporting. When these systems change, the impact is operational, financial and reputational.Spinnaker South Africa Managing Director Teko Majoki says “We are delighted to introduce our services to the local market at a time when growth is regaining momentum, even as organisations remain under significant cost pressure. Increased choice ultimately benefits end users. Spinnaker Support represents a credible alternative the market has been calling for, and we are confident that our presence will strengthen competition and support sustainable growth in the years ahead.”Spinnaker’s Third Party Services replace traditional Oracle, SAP, and VMware Maintenance contracts, which are complex and high cost, highly beneficial to the vendor but increasingly costly and restrictive to their customers. Trusted by companies worldwide, including those in highly regulated industries, Spinnaker empowers organisations to take control of their IT strategy. By breaking free from vendor-imposed roadmaps, aligning software management with business objectives, reducing costs, and maximising ROI, Spinnaker provides customers with the power of choice.The South African expansion is also supported by ARC, signaling local institutional alignment and long-term commitment to building durable capability in the region. “Our partnership with ARC reflects a shared belief that enterprise software governance is becoming a board-level issue,” said Majoki. “South African organisations need credible alternatives that strengthen negotiating power, reduce operational risk and improve capital allocation discipline.Jon Gill, VP EMEA Spinnaker Support, says that “By building South African capability, together with ARC, we intend to position South Africa as a meaningful global delivery and engineering hub. The focus will include developing local enterprise software engineering and support expertise, integrating into complex, high-availability client environments and creating exportable service capabilities that supports regional and global operations,” says Gill.With a proposition to restore executive discretion, Spinnaker’s offering is well timed. Majoki says that organisations are facing vendor-driven upgrade cycles, licensing shifts and end-of-support deadlines that convert technology roadmaps into forced capital events. Further to that, boards are being asked to fund AI, cyber resilience and productivity initiatives while simultaneously absorbing large, complex platform upgrades.By providing Third-Party Software Support and expert services for Oracle, SAP and VMware environments, Spinnaker enables organisations to maintain secure and stable core systems without being forced into immediate upgrades, it reduces exposure to vendor-driven timing pressure and results in a reallocation of budget and internal capacity toward higher-return transformation initiatives.Majoki says that Spinnaker’s approach separates the “keep the lights on” work from deliberate modernisation programmes: “Enterprise platforms are long-dated strategic assets. Our role is to help organisations control sequencing. Modernisation should happen because the business is ready and the value case is clear not because a contract milestone forces it.”The launch is also addressing a structural market shift. Globally, enterprises are reassessing how they govern core platforms. Key drivers include subscription and licensing model changes that alter long-term cost structures; US Dollar-denominated contracts in Rand-based operating environments; and rising programme risk associated with large, simultaneous upgrade initiatives and scarcity of skilled internal capacity to execute transformation at scale.In this environment, Majoki says that optionality has economic value: “When organisations have credible support alternatives, they gain time and time has become the scarcest resource in enterprise IT. Spinnaker’s model enables businesses to stabilise core environments securely while deciding what to modernise, when to modernise it, and how to sequence change without increasing operational disruption risk.”Success in the market will depend not only on cost savings, but on measurable resilience outcomes including vulnerability management, integration stability, governance alignment and risk transparency. Spinnaker’s entry into South Africa reflects a broader shift in enterprise leadership thinking: software is infrastructure, and infrastructure decisions belong at board level. Upgrade timing, support structures and licensing commitments are no longer technical details. They are questions of capital allocation, operational risk and executive control.“Organisations that separate stability from transformation, quantify the risk of forced change, and redeploy freed capacity deliberately will be best positioned to modernise with discipline. Spinnaker’s South African launch is designed to support exactly that outcome,” says Majoki.EndsAbout Spinnaker SupportSpinnaker Support delivers global, independent third-party software support, and expert services, for Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Trusted by companies worldwide, including those in highly regulated industries, Spinnaker empowers organisations to take control of their IT strategy. By breaking free from vendor-imposed roadmaps, aligning software management with business objectives, reducing costs, and maximising ROI, Spinnaker provides customers with the power of choice. With a strategic approach to security, performance, resource allocation, and expert services, Spinnaker Support ensures long-term IT efficiency and successAbout African Rainbow Capital (ARC)African Rainbow Capital is a South African investment holding company with interests across financial services and diversified sectors, focused on building long-term value through strategic capital deployment and operational excellence.For more information contact:Samantha Hogg-Brandjes | GinjaNinja | +27844584857 | samantha@ginjaninja.co.za

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.