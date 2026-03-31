INKBIRD Launches New Wireless Meat Thermometers and Bluetooth Label Printers

INT-33-BW Multi-Sensor Wireless Meat Thermometer INT-11C-B Bluetooth Meat Thermometer

INKBIRD expands its wireless lineup with dual-mode WiFi and Bluetooth meat thermometers plus thermal label printers designed for app-based operation.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INKBIRD today announced the release of four new products, including two wireless meat thermometers and two portable label printers. Each model is offered as a standalone product, tailored to distinct usage scenarios.The INT-33-BW includes three probes - two of extended length and one shorter - to accommodate different food types. Connectivity is provided through dual-mode WiFi (2.4G and 5G) and Bluetooth 5.4. WiFi operation enables remote monitoring without distance constraints, while Bluetooth supports connections up to 650 feet under line-of-sight conditions.An HD backlit LCD screen displays temperature readings. Real-time AI calibration maintains accuracy within ±0.5°F. The device is preprogrammed with 28 USDA meat settings and permits user-defined custom menus. Temperature alerts can be configured for high and low thresholds on both food and oven environments, and an estimated cooking timer is integrated. In the event of connection loss, the unit stores data offline for up to 120 minutes.All three probes are IP67 rated and dishwasher-safe. A 25-minute charge delivers 25 hours of probe runtime. The base station houses a 2600mAh battery and charges via USB-C.The INT-11C-B operates over Bluetooth 5.4 with a maximum line-of-sight range of 328 feet. A single probe incorporates dual sensors to measure both food temperature and ambient oven temperature concurrently. Accuracy is rated at ±0.5°F.The accompanying application offers 28 preset menus with customization functionality and includes Apple Watch integration. Separate alert thresholds may be set for food and ambient temperatures. Multi-stage alarm options consist of target temperature, pre-alert, and cooking timer. Firmware updates are delivered over the air. The probe is IP67 waterproof, dishwasher-safe, and requires 25 minutes of charging for 25 hours of continuous use.The N20 connects to a smartphone application via Bluetooth and employs thermal printing technology, eliminating the need for ink or toner. Print speed is rated at 35 mm per second. The device supports label widths from 3/4 inch to 2 inches.Multiple label templates are available through the application, with additional support for custom designs. Batch printing functionality is included to facilitate higher-volume tasks. Power is supplied by a built-in 2000mAh rechargeable battery with Type-C charging. The application is available in 16 languages.Bluetooth Portable Label Printer N12The N12 also connects to a smartphone application via Bluetooth and utilizes thermal printing. A selection of print templates is provided, and the label paper is specified as waterproof with resistance to oil and wear. The unit contains a 1200mAh rechargeable battery. The application supports 16 languages.All four products are covered under INKBIRD’s standard terms: free shipping within 1–3 business days, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a one-year warranty.About INKBIRDINKBIRD designs and manufactures smart sensing devices for cooking, home brewing, and environmental monitoring. Its portfolio includes thermometers, humidity controllers, sous vide cookers, and related accessories distributed globally through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. INKBIRD maintains in-house research and development teams and operates its own manufacturing facilities to maintain quality control and supply chain consistency.

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