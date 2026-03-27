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INKBIRD Marks Easter With Price Reductions Across Cooking, Home, and Outdoor Lines

INKBIRD Easter Sale 2026

INKBIRD Easter Sale 2026

INKBIRD launches Easter sale with discounts across cooking, smart home, and outdoor gear. Savings reach 50% on select wireless thermometers and pool monitors.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INKBIRD has introduced a series of discounts tied to the Easter holiday, with savings reaching up to 50 percent across select products. The company has lowered prices on more than a dozen items spanning its cooking tools, smart home devices, and outdoor equipment.
The INKBIRD Easter Sale is available on their official website, with free shipping quoted at one to three business days. All purchases include a 30-day money-back guarantee and a one-year warranty.
“We see the Easter period as a natural moment for home cooks and outdoor enthusiasts to try out new equipment,” said Ken Tse, CEO of INKBIRD. “These discounts bring several of our wireless thermometers and pool monitoring products to price points that make them more accessible for a wider range of users.”
The following discounts are in effect:

Easter Cooking:
Wireless meat thermometers lead this year’s cooking promotions, alongside sous vide and vacuum sealing equipment. Several models are offered at their lowest prices since launch.
- 4-Probe Wireless Thermometer (INT-14-BW) – $119.00 ($80 off)
- Multi-Sensor Meat Thermometer (INT-12E-BW) – $99.99 (38% off)
- Dual-Probe Wireless Thermometer (INT-12-BW) – $89.99 ($60 off)
- Bluetooth Meat Thermometer (INT-11P-B) – $47.99 (20% off)
- WiFi Sous Vide Cooker (ISV-300W) – $119.99 ($50 off)
- Vacuum Sealer (INK-VS04) – $149.99 ($10 off)
- BBQ Smoker Temperature Controller (ISC-027BW) – $139.99 ($60 off)
- Instant-Read Meat Thermometer (IHT-1P) – $23.99 (20% off)
- Mini Bluetooth Meat Thermometer (INT-11I-B) – $39.99 (43% off)

Smart Home Living:
Indoor air quality and environmental monitoring devices make up this section, with the CO2 detector and WiFi hygrometer seeing price adjustments ahead of the spring season.
- Digital 6-in-1 CO2 Detector (PTH-9A) – $89.99 (24% off)
- WiFi Hygrometer Thermometer (IBS-TH3 WIFI PLUS) – $29.99 (25% off)

Smart Garden & Outdoor:
Pool temperature monitoring and irrigation control are the focus here. The wireless pool thermometer set and the solar pool thermometer both received notable markdowns, along with two WiFi sprinkler controllers.
- Wireless Pool Thermometer Set (IBS-P02R) with WiFi Gateway (IBS-M2) – $55.99 (42% off)
- Solar Pool Thermometer (IBS-P05R) with Ambient Light – $59.99 (33% off)
- 8-Zone Sprinkler Controller (IIC-800-WIFI) – $79.99 (27% off)
- 6-Zone Sprinkler Controller (IIC-600-WIFI) – $65.99 (27% off)

About INKBIRD:
INKBIRD specializes in temperature measurement, monitoring, and control products for cooking, home environments, and outdoor applications. The company sells directly through its website and online retail platforms.

August Brown
INKBIRD Tech. C.L.
august@inkbird.com
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INKBIRD Marks Easter With Price Reductions Across Cooking, Home, and Outdoor Lines

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