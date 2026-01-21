INKBIRD Launches Valentine’s Day Sale with Up to 50% Off Thermometers and Home Devices

INKBIRD Valentine's Day Sale

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INKBIRD, a specialist in smart monitoring technology, today unveiled a targeted Valentine’s Day Sale event featuring substantial discounts on its curated collection of cooking thermometers , sous vide tools, and home environment monitors. This limited-time promotion, offering up to 50% off, presents practical gifting options for Valentine's Day.“Our goal is to put precise tools into more hands,” said Ken Tse, CEO of INKBIRD. “This event focuses on providing clear value on the instruments our customers use most, from the grill to the garden.”The sale emphasizes both bundled value and individual product discounts, organized into clear categories.Featured Cooking & Grill Bundles: 4-Probe Wireless Thermometer INT-14-BW Bundles : $80 off, starting at $139.00.- Bluetooth Meat Thermometer INT-11P-B Bundles: 20% off, starting at $68.00.- Major Discounts on Top Kitchen Tools:- 4-Probe Wireless Thermometer INT-14-BW: $119.00 (save $80)- Multi-Sensor Meat Thermometer INT-12E-BW: $99.99 (save 29%)- Dual-Probe Wireless Thermometer INT-12-BW: $89.99 (save $60)- Bluetooth Meat Thermometer INT-11P-B: $47.99 (save 20%)- WiFi Sous Vide Cooker ISV-200W: $95.99 (save $50)- Vacuum Sealer INK-VS04: $139.99 (save 18%)- BBQ Smoker Temperature Controller ISC-027BW: $139.99 (save $60)- Instant-Read Meat Thermometer IHT-1P: $23.99 (save 20%)- Mini Bluetooth Meat Thermometer INT-11I-B: $39.99 (save 43%)- WiFi Sous Vide Cooker ISV-300W: $119.99 (save $50)- WiFi & Bluetooth BBQ Thermometer IBT-26S: $59.99 (save $30)Savings on Home Environmental Monitors:- Solar Pool Thermometer IBS-P05R: $59.99 (save 33%)- Wireless Pool Thermometer Set IBS-P02R with Gateway: $49.99 (save 44%)- Digital 6-in-1 CO2 Detector PTH-9A: $80.99 (save 10%)- WiFi Hygrometer Thermometer IBS-TH3: $25.99 (save 28%)- WiFi Hygrometer Thermometer IBS-TH5: $49.99 (save 17%)- 3-in-1 Smart Pool Thermometer Set IBS-P04R: $49.99 (save 34%)- Bluetooth 3-in-1 Air Quality Monitor IAM-T2: $49.99 (save 29%)- Wireless 10-in-1 Air Quality Monitor IAQM-129-W: $139.99 (save 13%)- 6-Zone Sprinkler Controller IIC-600-WIFI: $55.99 (save 38%)All purchases are supported by INKBIRD's standard policies: free 1-3 business day shipping, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a 1-year warranty. This limited-time sale is designed to offer both value and convenience for customers seeking reliable, smart home and cooking technology.About INKBIRDINKBIRD specializes in the development and distribution of precision instrumentation for both culinary and environmental monitoring. The company's product portfolio includes wireless thermometers, sous vide cookers, air quality monitors, and pool maintenance tools, designed for both home and professional use.

