Clock is ticking: Washington’s studded tire deadline is March 31

OLYMPIA – Spring is arriving in the Northwest, and with it comes Washington’s deadline to remove studded tires.

Drivers must remove studded tires by the end of the day on March 31 or risk a $137 fine. Automotive centers are expected to be busy leading up to the deadline, so the Washington State Department of Transportation encourages travelers to plan ahead to avoid last-minute delays and penalties.

Studded tire regulations

Studded tires are legal in Washington from Nov. 1 to March 31. There are no individual exceptions or “out-of-state waivers” to these dates. Beginning April 1, Washington State Patrol may issue tickets to drivers still using studded tires. WSDOT does not issue tickets.

While Washington and Oregon share the same March 31 removal deadline, other states may follow different timelines. All drivers – including visitors – must follow Washington’s motor vehicle laws while in the state.

Weather and road conditions

State law allows WSDOT the authority to extend the deadline if conditions warrant. While late-season snow is possible, especially in mountain passes, current conditions do not support a statewide extension. For those traveling over mountain passes, WSDOT recommends that drivers use approved traction tires and carry chains in case conditions change. WSDOT crews will continue to monitor weather and roadway conditions and respond quickly to any spring snow.

“Studded tires cause between $20 million to $29 million in damage to Washington’s state-owned roads each winter, in addition to damaging city and county roads,” said WSDOT Maintenance Operations Branch Manager James Morin. “There are many effective alternatives available. We encourage drivers to consider non-stud, winter-tread tires, which provide excellent traction without the road damage caused by metal studs.”

More information about studded tire regulations in Washington is available online.