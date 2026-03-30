CCAC commends students participating in “New Inspirations in Integrity Education from Children” activity

MACAU, March 30 - The CCAC, in collaboration with several primary schools in Macao, organised the thematic school activity “New Inspirations in Integrity Education from Children for the School Year 2025/2026”. Integrating integrity education into schools’ STEAM curriculum, this activity encourages students to create computer coding works based on the topic of integrity and inspires them to think about the relevant subjects.

The commendation ceremony was held on 28th March. A total of 31 works were recommended by the seven schools co-organising this activity. The CCAC selected five first-prize winning works from Pui Ching Middle School, Salesiano School, Sacred Heart Canossian College (English Section) and Fong Chong School of Macao.

The activity aims to encourage students to, through information technology, interpret values ​​such as honesty, integrity and law-abidingness in lively and interesting ways, with a view to inspiring them to think about the topic of integrity. The CCAC will apply suitable works to the “New Generation of Integrity” – Education Programme on Honesty for Primary Students and community integrity education activities, which will allow students to directly participate in integrity promotion and education work.

The CCAC praised the students for their high-standard and creative works and expressed hope for them to put the values of integrity into practice in their daily lives and become a new righteous and honest generation in the society. The CCAC stated that it will continue to leverage information technology to inject fresh impetus to integrity education and develop more novel channels of promotion through the strategy of “integration with integrity”.

The thematic school activity “New Inspirations in Integrity Education from Children” has been organised since the school year 2023/2024. In this school year, participating schools include Pui Ching Middle School, Primary section of Salesiano School, Macau Baptist College, Affiliated School of the University of Macau, Sacred Heart Canossian College (English Section), Fong Chong School of Macao and Ilha Verde Secondary School of the Macau Chamber of Commerce.