Aurora Rise to Host Charity Silent Auction to Support Scholarship Programs

Aurora Rise gave out two $1000 scholarships last year for our 2025 Scholarship program.

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AURORA, CO — March 29, 2026 — Aurora Rise, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit that was founded to provide assistance to survivors of the July 20, 2012, theater shooting and runs a scholarship program in the memory of those who died that night, will hold its annual Charity Silent Auction on Sunday, April 5, 2026. The event serves as the grand finale of the All C’s Collector’s Showcase at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Event Center.While memorabilia and collectibles will be on display for viewing throughout the three-day weekend, the official bidding window for the silent auction opens on Sunday morning. 100% of all proceeds from the silent auction go directly to the Aurora Rise mission, funding our scholarship program and providing assistance for the victims and their families as they continue their journey of recovery.Auction Details:● Location: Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Event Center (25690 East Quincy Avenue, Aurora, CO)● Viewing Period: Friday, April 3 – Sunday, April 5● Bidding Window: Sunday, April 5, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM● Admission: Free for all attendeesFeatured Items:The auction will feature a curated selection of rare and unique items donated by local businesses and the national collecting community, including:● Rare Collectibles: Signed sports memorabilia, limited edition comic book art, and vintage toys.● Exclusive Experiences: Gift certificates to local Aurora favorites including food, drinks, hotel rooms, and more.● Artist Commissions: One-of-a-kind sketches and prints from featured artists."This auction is more than just a fundraiser; it’s a way for the hobby community to show that we still stand with our neighbors, nearly 14 years later," says the Aurora Rise Board. “This is our chance to get together and remember those we lost while raising money for scholarships in their name to support future generations.”In addition to the Silent Auction on Sunday, there will be a Live Auction at showcase starting at 3:00 PM on Saturday, with a portion of those final bids also being donated to the charity.About Aurora Rise:Aurora Rise is a non-profit organization founded in the wake of the Century 16 Aurora theater shooting. Run by survivors and community members, the organization provides financial and emotional support to victims and their families and runs a scholarship program to give back to the Aurora community in the name of those we have lost.

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