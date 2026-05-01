Bo Palazola Breaks His Own Listing Record for Highest Priced Residential Property in Summit County

188 Point View Place Front of Property

BRECKENRIDGE, CO, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly constructed residence at 188 Point View Place in Breckenridge, Colorado has been listed at $25,000,000, making it the highest-priced residential listing in Summit County history. The property is represented by Bo Palazola of The Palazola Group, a Private Office advisor with Engel & Völkers — the brokerage's designation reserved for specialists in the world's most significant luxury properties.The home was built from the ground up and totals 11,345 square feet, with 10,252 square feet of livable space and a 1,093 square foot garage. It contains six built bedrooms — a seventh room, finished with egress, is classified as a bedroom by the county and currently configured as a massage room — along with six full bathrooms, four half bathrooms, and a dedicated spa room.The specification list reads less like a Colorado mountain home and more like a European design catalog. Cabinetry throughout the kitchen and bathrooms was sourced from Pedini in Italy. Windows, sliding doors, and exterior openings are by Schüco, the German architectural systems manufacturer whose products appear regularly in high-end institutional and residential construction across Europe. Interior doors were fabricated by Türenfabrik Safenwil AG in Switzerland. Garage doors are by Hörmann, also German-made. The tile throughout — interior and exterior — is Porcelanosa. Exterior decking utilizes the Porcelanosa Pedestal System.Kitchen fixtures are by Grohe and Franke, with all appliances by Miele. Bathroom fixtures are likewise Grohe throughout. Interior ceiling panels are clear knot Estonian Baltic Birch sheets, with window trim in clear knot white ash. Fireplaces are by Flare, the contemporary fireplace brand known for clean architectural profiles suited to modern construction.The lighting system is built on Lutron Ketra and Rania recessed fixtures, with decorative lighting by the Italian manufacturer Lodes. The home's control infrastructure runs on an integrated Control4 and Lutron platform. Audio is handled by James Small Aperture and Sonance Invisible Series speakers — the latter embedded invisibly within walls and ceilings. A Barco LED wall anchors the recreation room, the same display technology used in high-end commercial cinemas and broadcast environments.Exterior siding combines three materials: stucco board, Nakamoto Shou Sugi Ban charred wood, and Kansas City White Rock. Outdoor living spaces include a full Hestan BBQ and outdoor kitchen, with heating by Bromic. Decks and patios finish with the Porcelanosa Pedestal System, consistent with the interior tile specification.The $25,000,000 asking price sets a new ceiling for Summit County, a market that has seen sustained demand from high-net-worth buyers drawn to Breckenridge's combination of ski access, mountain environment, and relative proximity to Denver. While the county has recorded significant appreciation across its luxury segment in recent years, no residential listing had previously reached this price point. The property's position at 188 Point View Place sits above the town of Breckenridge with views consistent with the elevation of the Point View neighborhood.The listing is held by Bo Palazola, founder of The Palazola Group and a Private Office member with Engel & Völkers. The Private Office designation within Engel & Völkers is extended to a select group of advisors globally who specialize in exceptional and ultra-high-value properties, providing access to an international network of qualified buyers and a dedicated tier of service distinct from standard brokerage operations. Palazola is based at 210 North Main Street in Breckenridge.The property is available by private appointment.Bo Palazola | The Palazola Group | Engel & Völkers Breckenridge | 850-687-0700 | palazolagroup.comAll information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer to verify all details.

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