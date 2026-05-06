South Metro Denver Realtor Association Honors Robert Tait with 2026 Good Neighbor Award

Engel and Völkers Private Office is an elite group of real estate advisors Rob Tait has been part of Engel Voelkers Denver since 2020. The South Metro Denver Realtor Association (SMDRA) honored Robert Tait as the recipient of its 2026 Good Neighbor Award during its fourteenth annual Diamond Circle Awards celebration on April 24 at the Denver Marriott Tech Center

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recognizing community leadership, philanthropic impact, and industry excellenceThe South Metro Denver Realtor Association (SMDRA) honored Robert Tait as the recipient of its 2026 Good Neighbor Award during its fourteenth annual Diamond Circle Awards celebration on April 24 at the Denver Marriott Tech Center, recognizing his exceptional commitment to community service, philanthropic leadership, and professional excellence across the Denver metro area.Tait was recognized for his work with the Making an Impact Foundation and his leadership of the Denver Winter Ball, a signature fundraising event supporting food insecurity initiatives across Colorado.A Colorado native, Tait is a top 1% producer in the Denver real estate market and serves as a Private Office Advisor with Engel & Völkers. He is the founder and managing broker of Downing Street Group, ranked among the top 25 real estate teams in Colorado by RealTrends and the No. 1 Engel & Völkers Denver team since 2020. Tait holds the firm’s Chairman’s Circle designation and Double Platinum status, has been recognized as a top 1% Colorado agent by both units and volume, and was named to the Top 40 Under 40 in 2019. He currently serves as a board member of the University Club of Denver.Co-founding the Making an Impact Foundation alongside Ben Gonzalez, Tait built the organization from lived experience. Both he and his co-founder faced food insecurity growing up, and Tait’s early career teaching in inner-city schools further exposed the direct connection between hunger and a child’s ability to learn, engage, and thrive. That experience, combined with principles developed during his MBA studies at Regis University, shaped a clear mission: to address root challenges before they compound.Today, the foundation operates two flagship initiatives. Hunger Free 303, an outdoor concert series powered by local artists, brings communities together while connecting families and individuals to food resources — entirely volunteer-run, with 100% of proceeds going directly to food support. The Denver Winter Ball, now in its fifth year and hosted annually at the University Club of Denver, benefits the Food Bank of the Rockies and has helped provide more than 100,000 meals to Colorado families. Beyond these initiatives, Tait volunteers with Habitat for Humanity and the Women’s Bean Project and has led community efforts such as a cleanup at Brown Elementary School.“None of it happens alone. Real success, in business and in life, is built on the support, collaboration, and generosity of the people around you. This award belongs to every person who has shown up, given their time, and chosen to make an impact alongside us,” said Robert Tait, founder, Downing Street Group.“We are proud to present Robert Tait with the Good Neighbor Award,” said Shelby Foster, 2026 president of SMDRA. “Robert exemplifies what it means to be a Realtor beyond the transaction, demonstrating compassion, leadership, and a deep commitment to making a positive impact in our community.”A resident of Castle Pines, Colo., Tait lives with his wife and young son and brings a values-driven approach to both his business and philanthropic work.The Good Neighbor Award recognizes Realtors who go above and beyond in their commitment to community service, volunteerism, and making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.About Downing Street Group | Engel & VölkersDowning Street Group is Denver’s premier real estate team, operating with Private Office status through Engel & Völkers, one of the world’s most respected luxury real estate brands. Founded by Colorado native Robert Tait, the team has been the No. 1 Engel & Völkers Denver team since 2020, is ranked among the top 25 real estate teams in Colorado by RealTrends, and holds the firm’s prestigious Chairman’s Circle designation. In 2025, the team was honored by the South Metro Denver Realtor Association with the Diamond Circle Award, recognizing Downing Street Group as a top-producing team in the region.Guided by the belief that real estate is more than transactions — it is about relationships and community — the Downing Street Group takes a holistic approach to every client engagement, aligning real estate decisions with both current needs and long-term goals. The team’s Global Real Estate Advisors serve buyers, sellers, and investors across the Denver metro area and Summit County, delivering concierge-level service backed by Engel & Völkers’ global network spanning more than 30 countries.For more information, visit www.DStreetBrokers.com or call (303) 888-0194.About the South Metro Denver Realtor AssociationThe South Metro Denver Realtor Association is a nonprofit trade association that provides real estate professionals with the tools, education, and advocacy they need to succeed and grow in today’s competitive real estate market. SMDRA represents real estate professionals across the south metro Denver region and is committed to advancing the highest standards of practice in the industry. A real estate professional is a Realtor when they are a member of the local, state, and National Association of Realtors — a registered collective membership mark identifying professionals who subscribe to the Realtor Code of Ethics. For more information, visit www.smdra.com

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