Kiva Ridge Estate Drops to 4 Million Dollar Price Tag

Discover unparalleled luxury on 35 acres at 6502 Kiva Ridge Drive. This serene estate offers breathtaking 360º views, ultimate privacy, and essential utilities. Adjacent 35-acre plot available, creating a 70-acre haven. Gated community, paved roads, and m Step into the epitome of luxury in this Recreation Room. Polished concrete floors, historic oak walls, and grand glass doors framing stunning sunrises/sunsets. Features like a basketball hoop, rope climb, and EV charging stations create opulence. Ambient Elevate your ambiance with Philips Hue lighting and Lutron smart switches. Control colors, scenes, and more with voice commands or smart devices. Experience seamless automation and personalized lighting at your fingertips! Experience unmatched elegance in our unique kitchen! Featuring a 13 ft Parota wood bar from Costa Rica, panoramic Longs Peak views, and industrial steel accents. Seamlessly blending artistry with functionality, it's a culinary masterpiece.

BERTHOUD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A dual-parcel estate in Berthoud, Colorado has reduced its asking price to $4,000,000. The property, located at 6502 and 6200 Kiva Ridge Drive, sits on a ridge with unobstructed 360-degree views of Longs Peak, the broader Front Range, and the fairways of TPC Colorado.The main residence spans 7,772 square feet with three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The great room rises to a 29-foot vaulted ceiling and features a hand-troweled concrete fireplace, custom steel shelving, and a 55-foot glass wall fitted with panoramic sliding doors. Floor-to-ceiling glass runs throughout much of the home, keeping the surrounding landscape visible from most interior spaces.The kitchen centers on a 13-foot live-edge bar top made from Parota wood sourced in Costa Rica, paired with a bespoke steel island, Dacor and Miele appliances, and an antique mirror backsplash. The primary suite includes a custom infrared sauna, heated bathroom floors, and a steam shower.Construction throughout draws on reclaimed and antique materials. Structural beams were sourced from an 1800s oak supply. Exterior cladding includes hand-charred Shou Sugi Ban pine, a Japanese wood-preservation technique that chars the surface to improve durability and weather resistance. Additional materials include vintage fence boards from Churchill Downs, still bearing natural lichen growth, alongside reclaimed wood, exposed steel, and poured concrete used across various interior and exterior elements. According to the listing, these materials were selected for longevity and are not considered replicable with contemporary sourcing.A separate 3,424 square foot structure on the property is configured as a recreation garage. It includes an indoor court, gym equipment with a rope climb setup, mirrored walls, and electric vehicle charging stations. The space is climate controlled and connects directly to the main residence.The home's technology infrastructure includes a 10 Gbps enterprise-grade fiber network, a whole-home cinematic audio and video system, a security platform, and color-tunable circadian lighting installed throughout. The circadian system is designed to shift light temperature across the day in alignment with natural light cycles.The adjoining parcel at 6200 Kiva Ridge Drive includes a 1,440 square foot barn that has been fully conditioned for year-round use. It is connected to the main home via a dedicated fiber line and is equipped with air conditioning, propane heat, and spray-foam insulation. The structure has a 14-foot garage door and could serve a range of uses including equipment storage, studio space, or auxiliary living quarters.Despite its rural character, the property is located approximately 10 to 15 minutes from Berthoud's town center and nearby shopping, and sits roughly one hour by car from Denver International Airport. The town of Berthoud, population approximately 10,000, is situated in Larimer County between Loveland and Longmont along the northern Front Range corridor, an area that has seen sustained residential and commercial growth over the past decade.The price reduction places the estate at a notable threshold for the Northern Colorado luxury market, where properties above $4,000,000 represent a small and thinly traded segment. Larimer County's high-end residential market has drawn increased interest from buyers relocating from higher-cost metros, particularly along the Front Range, as well as from California and Texas. Properties combining significant acreage, mountain views, and modern construction in this price range remain uncommon in the region.The property is being shown by appointment only. Prospective buyers and their representatives are asked to contact the listing agent directly to arrange a private tour.All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer to verify all details. Price subject to change without notice.

6502 Kiva Ridge Drive Tour

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