Stratus Networks Expands Private Fiber Network Across Five Illinois Communities

Reinforces long-term investment strategy and accelerates availability of quality business-class internet access across established and emerging markets

We are expanding in markets where business density, economic momentum, and long-term community growth align.” — Darren Feder, CEO, Stratus Networks

PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stratus Networks, a leading provider of business communications and network solutions, today announced a multi-market expansion across Rockford, Peoria, Ottawa, Mendota, and Streator, Illinois. This expansion will bring Stratus’s industry-leading digital infrastructure products and award-winning customer service to potentially thousands of additional businesses in areas that have been overlooked for far too long.Construction across all five communities began in early 2026, with project completion anticipated by April. Opening events and ribbon-cutting ceremonies will take place in each market, with select dates already confirmed and additional announcements forthcoming.This expansion reflects a disciplined, density-driven growth strategy. In Rockford and Peoria, Stratus is reinforcing and extending its already robust metro fiber presence. In Ottawa, Mendota, and Streator, the company is entering largely untapped corridors, deploying new infrastructure to support business districts that have historically had limited access to enterprise-grade connectivity.“Access to reliable, high-capacity fiber infrastructure is foundational for businesses,” said Darren Feder, Chief Executive Officer of Stratus Networks. “We are expanding in markets where business density, economic momentum, and long-term community growth align. Whether we are deepening our presence in established metros like Rockford and Peoria or building new pathways in Ottawa, Mendota, and Streator, our focus remains the same, to deliver resilient, scalable infrastructure that empowers local organizations to compete and grow.”Local chambers of commerce across the expansion markets have welcomed the investment as a critical step in strengthening regional business infrastructure.“Stratus Networks’ expansion brings a significant boost to the Rockford Region’s business infrastructure,” said Everett Butzine, CEcD, Vice President of Business Attraction & Expansion, Greater Rockford Chamber of Commerce. “As our industrial base grows and companies continue to modernize, access to reliable, high‑capacity fiber is a requirement. Stratus’s investment strengthens the connectivity that manufacturers, logistics firms, and emerging industries depend on to compete and scale. We’re proud to see a GRCC member driving innovation that directly supports Rockford’s economic momentum.”Stratus’s privately owned fiber network is engineered for reliability and performance to meet the demands of Illinois businesses. As demand for bandwidth-intensive applications, cloud adoption, and distributed operations continues to rise, communities equipped with modern fiber infrastructure are better positioned to attract and retain investment.Through targeted expansion in both mature and emerging markets, Stratus Networks is advancing its commitment to regional economic vitality. By delivering enterprise-grade fiber infrastructure where businesses need it most, the company is enabling organizations across Illinois to scale operations, adopt new technologies, and compete with confidence in an increasingly digital economy.About Stratus NetworksFor more than 25 years, Stratus Networks has been serving businesses of all sizes by building and operating superior fiber optic networks and the business communications services on those networks. Specializing in internet, data, voice, and cloud solutions, Stratus’s technology platform and service model ensure the right technology solutions matched with a top-notch customer experience. For media inquiries, please contact media@ stratusnet.com . For more information, please visit stratusnet.com.

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