Stratus Networks Launches BIA Pro, Delivering a New Standard in Commercial Fiber Broadband Internet

New solution combines high-performance, broadband-class symmetrical fiber internet with a business-class service level agreement (SLA)

BIA Pro builds on our long-standing tradition of delivering a high-touch, white-glove customer experience, giving businesses confidence that their connectivity is both top-quality and ultra-reliable.” — Darren Feder, CEO, Stratus Networks

PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stratus Networks, a leading provider of business communications and network solutions, today announced the launch of BIA Pro, its most comprehensive Business Internet Access solution designed to help small businesses and branch offices of larger businesses experience reliable, high-performing digital infrastructure at a broadband budget.Built for modern businesses where even brief outages can disrupt operations, BIA Pro combines SLA-based fiber internet with integrated wireless backup, enabling seamless automatic failover if a primary connection is interrupted. The result is a fully managed, business-grade service—specified, configured, installed, and enabled by Stratus, then continuously monitored and supported throughout the life of the agreement. Stratus also provides and manages the wireless connection as part of the service.“Businesses of every size run on connectivity, and when the internet goes down, operations can stop instantly,” said Darren Feder, CEO of Stratus Networks. “BIA Pro reflects our continued commitment to innovation driven by real customer needs. We designed this solution to give organizations the performance they expect from fiber, combined with the resilience and simplicity they need to stay connected without added complexity.”BIA Pro builds on the foundation of Stratus Networks’ current Business Internet Access (BIA) offering, adding integrated wireless backup to provide an added layer of continuity. Unlike many providers that prioritize download speeds over networks designed for residential use, BIA Pro delivers true symmetrical fiber speeds, giving customers equal upload and download capacity to support cloud applications, video conferencing, large file transfers, and hosted voice. Combined with service level agreements, dedicated project management, and 24/7 monitoring and support, BIA Pro delivers reliable performance through a single provider.Key benefits of BIA Pro include:• Fiber-first performance with business-grade reliability• Automatic wireless failover that provides maximum physical diversity and automatically activates if terrestrial disruptions occur• Enhanced uptime and business continuity for critical operations• Fully managed simplicity with one provider overseeing deployment and supportBIA Pro is well suited for organizations where internet connectivity directly impacts operations, including retail and point-of-sale environments, healthcare offices, financial and professional services, logistics operations, and multi-location businesses.“Customers have made it clear that their internet connectivity is not an ancillary service to them. They need more than just download speed—they need both quality and assurance,” Feder added. “BIA Pro builds on our long-standing tradition of delivering a high-touch, white-glove customer experience, giving businesses confidence that their connectivity is both top-quality and ultra-reliable.”With BIA Pro, Stratus Networks continues to expand its portfolio of fiber-powered solutions designed to meet evolving business demands while simplifying technology management for customers.About Stratus NetworksFor more than 25 years, Stratus Networks has been serving businesses of all sizes by building and operating superior fiber optic networks and the business communications services on those networks. Specializing in internet, data, voice, and cloud solutions, Stratus’s technology platform and service model ensure the right technology solutions matched with a top-notch customer experience. For media inquiries, please contact media@ stratusnet.com . For more information, please visit stratusnet.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.