Stratus Networks Expands Leadership with Appointment of Terry Huels as Vice President of Commercial Sales

Company strengthens go-to-market strategy with proven sales leader to support continued growth and market expansion

As we continue to grow, his leadership will help us scale while staying true to our commitment to our customers.” — Darren Feder, CEO, Stratus Networks

PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stratus Networks, a leading provider of business communications and network solutions, today announced the appointment of Terry Huels as Vice President of Commercial Sales, reinforcing the company’s continued investment in leadership as it expands its presence across business and enterprise markets. Huels oversees direct sales efforts spanning small businesses through the largest enterprise organizations.Huels brings more than 25 years of experience in sales and account management, with a career spanning MCI and Verizon, where he held a range of leadership roles. Prior to joining Stratus, he led teams supporting some of Verizon’s most strategic and high-growth enterprise accounts, overseeing complex technology deployments. His addition reflects Stratus’s continued focus on deepening customer relationships while expanding into new markets and segments.“Terry’s track record speaks for itself,” said Darren Feder, Chief Executive Officer of Stratus Networks. “He understands how to build and scale high-performing sales organizations, and he brings the kind of experience that aligns with where we’re headed as a company. As we continue to grow, his leadership will help us scale while staying true to our commitment to our customers.”Stratus delivers advanced connectivity solutions through a robust fiber network supporting voice, data, internet, and cloud services. Known for its local expertise and award-winning service model, Stratus enables businesses, from small companies to Fortune 100 enterprises, to operate and scale with confidence as their needs evolve.Huels will oversee a unified commercial sales strategy, focused on expanding Stratus’ presence while maintaining the service standards that have defined the company’s reputation.“I am excited to join Stratus Networks at a time when the company is clearly building momentum,” said Huels. “There is a strong foundation in place, from the network infrastructure to the customer relationships, and a real opportunity to expand into new markets. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate growth and deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses at every stage.”This appointment marks another step in Stratus’ broader growth strategy, strengthening its ability to serve organizations ranging from emerging businesses to complex enterprise environments while continuing to invest in the people and capabilities that drive long-term success.About Stratus NetworksFor more than 25 years, Stratus Networks has been serving businesses of all sizes by building and operating superior fiber optic networks and the business communications services on those networks. Specializing in internet, data, voice, and cloud solutions, Stratus’s technology platform and service model ensure the right technology solutions matched with a top-notch customer experience. For more information, please visit stratusnet.com . For media inquiries, please contact media@stratusnet.com.

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