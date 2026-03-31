'Teens with Stethoscopes' Program Inspired Future Physicians with Hands-On Clinical Experience

Students asking questions to Teens with Stethoscopes healthcare panel. Teens with Stethoscopes team with New Brunswick Mayor, Jim Cahill. Teens with Stethoscopes ribbon cutting ceremony headed by New Brunswick Mayor, Jim Cahill and Dr. Sudha Nahar.

Inaugural One-Day Event Offered 100 High School Students Direct Mentorships with Local Healthcare Workers

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choosing a career in medicine requires early exposure, mentorship, and access to opportunities that show students what the journey truly looks like. Recognizing this, the Jersey Women Physician Alliance (JWPA) hosted its inaugural “ Teens with Stethoscopes ” program on Saturday, March 21, 2026 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) in New Brunswick. The free, hands-on program was designed to introduce motivated high school students across New Jersey to career pathways in medicine, and provided direct insight into what it's like to work in healthcare. The program drew more than 300 applications and over 100 students attended, reflecting strong demand for mentorship and guidance among students interested in healthcare careers.The day-long program gave students a realistic, welcoming introduction to healthcare careers without overwhelming them. Selected students rotated through 10 interactive stations that focused on all hospital fields including Gastroenterology, OB-GYN, Cardiology, Surgery, Nephrology, Anesthesia, Psychiatry, Internal Medicine, Pulmonary, and Dentistry. In small groups, students spent 15 to 20 minutes at each station learning simple clinical skills such as listening to heart sounds and practicing life-saving CPR techniques, understanding how doctors think through patient cases, and trying basic dental tools under the guidance of physicians and healthcare volunteers.Throughout the day, students were provided with a welcome breakfast and lunch break, as well as a free lab coat, stethoscope, and other goodies. The event also included panel discussions with six different providers who represented various healthcare specialties and ethnicities, where students asked questions about medical school, managing stress, and what the profession is really like day to day. New Brunswick Mayor, Jim Cahill, along with co-chair Dr. Sudha Nahar, Dr. Maganti, David Nelson, Sap Sinha, and Dr. Bachmann inaugurated the event with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Additionally, Mayor Cahill provided words of encouragement to the students and presented awards.“This newest initiative—Teens with Stethoscopes—is especially meaningful to me,” says Dr. Sudha Nahar, founder of JWPA, gastroenterologist with Gyan Gastroenterology, a division of Allied Digestive Health , and member of the program's advisory board. “I deeply believe in the principle ‘Learn, Earn, and Return’. Shaping young leaders in medicine requires more than technical training; it demands mentorship, character development, and a culture of service. I began my own medical journey as a foreign medical graduate under the mentorship of Dr. Gloria Bachmann, later completing my GI fellowship at RWJUH in New Brunswick. Now, my daughter has graduated from the same medical school and joined me in practice. It feels like the perfect time to give back to the community that has given so much to us.”The initiative was offered at no cost to students, removing financial barriers for interested students. “We simply wanted to ensure that motivated students across New Jersey—especially those from underrepresented or underserved backgrounds—have access to this opportunity to inspire the next generation of healthcare professionals,” Dr. Nahar explains.Teens with Stethoscopes is guided by an advisory board of physicians and healthcare leaders committed to mentoring the next generation, including Dr. Nahar, Dr. Sameera Maganti, Dr. Christopher Gilligan, and Dr. Gloria Bachmann, as well as Dr. Rachna Kulkarni, Dr. Rashmi Acharya, Dr. Nidhi Goel and Dr. Ritu Nahar. These advisors bring expertise across multiple specialties. Together with JWPA, advisors ensured all materials were provided at no cost to participants, with plenty of breaks and time for informal conversations with mentors. The event was sponsored by Allied Digestive Health, leading gastroenterology and hepatology practice, and RWJBarnabas Health, New Jersey’s largest integrated health care delivery system.Founded over 15 years ago by a small group of physicians meeting at Dr. Sudha Nahar’s home, the JWPA has since grown into a network of more than 600 women physicians who gather annually to connect, collaborate, and support one another. Now, with “Teens with Stethoscopes”, the organization is extending that spirit of mentorship to the next generation of healthcare professionals.For more information about the Jersey Women Physician Alliance and the “Teens with Stethoscopes” program, including frequently asked questions and donation opportunities, please visit https://teenswithstethoscope.netlify.app/ About Allied Digestive Health: Allied Digestive Health is a leading gastroenterology and hepatology practice with 60+ locations throughout New Jersey and New York, specializing in colon cancer screening, and the treatment of Celiac Disease, GERD, and IBD. Allied Digestive Health is committed to empowering gastroenterologists to deliver compassionate, high-quality, and comprehensive care through an unparalleled patient experience. Their team, comprised of gastroenterologists, pathologists, anesthesiologists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants work together to uphold the highest standards of care. Learn more at alliedidgestivehealth.comAbout Jersey Women Physician Alliance: The Jersey Women Physician Alliance (JWPA) is a network of 600+ women physicians dedicated to fostering connection, collaboration, and support among female medical professionals across New Jersey. Founded over 15 years ago, JWPA hosts annual gatherings and community initiatives designed to uplift women in medicine and inspire the next generation of healthcare providers.

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