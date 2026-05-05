Knox Law Attorney Kenzie Teel Named 'Lawyer on the Fast Track' by the Legal Intelligencer

Kenzie P. Teel

We are proud to see Kenzie recognized among this year’s ‘Lawyers on the Fast Track.’” — Neal Devlin, President of Knox Law

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kenzie P. Teel, an associate attorney at Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett, P.C. (Knox Law) has been included in “Lawyers on the Fast Track” as part of the 2026 Pennsylvania Legal Awards presented by The Legal Intelligencer.The “Lawyers on the Fast Track” award recognizes high-performing attorneys under the age of 40 at small and midsize firms who are demonstrating exceptional professional achievement, leadership, and meaningful contributions to the legal profession.Teel’s practice focuses on advanced estate, trust, and business succession planning for families and closely held businesses. She structures sophisticated planning strategies and is a go-to resource within the firm for complex trust modifications.In addition to her client work, Teel plays a key role in shaping the firm’s future, contributing to recruitment, mentoring, and technology initiatives, including the implementation of AI tools and internal process improvements.“We are proud to see Kenzie recognized among this year’s ‘Lawyers on the Fast Track,’” said Neal Devlin, President of Knox Law. “She brings an exceptional combination of technical precision, forward-thinking strategy, and genuine commitment to both her clients and colleagues. This recognition highlights the impact she is already making, and the bright future ahead.”A summa cum laude graduate of Gannon University and Penn State Law, where she ranked second in her class, Teel has built her career at Knox Law and is licensed to practice in both Pennsylvania and Florida.About Knox LawKnox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett, P.C., is a full service law firm that has provided practical solutions to businesses, families, public entities, and nonprofits for over 65 years. Our practice areas include ADR Services, Bankruptcy & Creditors’ Rights, Business & Tax, Business Succession, Construction Law, Elder Law, Employee Benefits, Environmental Law, Estate Planning & Administration, Governmental Practice, Health Law, Intellectual Property & Technology, Labor & Employment, Litigation, Mergers & Acquisitions, Public Finance & Bonds, Real Estate, and Workers’ Compensation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.