Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s 11th Annual BANDed Together Fundraiser Returns to Long Branch

Organizers of ADH BANDed Together pose in a throwback photo from 2025. Live music from talented local musicians at last year’s event A basket raffle, one of the highlights from 2025

The Foundation’s New Jersey Chapter Welcomes Guests, Sponsors, and Donations to Celebrate and Support in Finding a Cure

LONG BRANCH, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation announces the return of its 11th annual BANDed Together Fundraiser on Friday, June 12, 2026. Hosted by the foundation’s New Jersey Chapter and presented by Allied Digestive Health , a company of Assured Healthcare Partners(AHP), this year’s fundraiser welcomes the local community to enjoy live music, food, raffles, and dancing in the name of finding a cure for ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and journal advertisements are available to purchase now The event will begin at 6 pm and run until 10 pm, and welcomes community activists, local caregivers, friends, and family to join in honor of those living with IBD. Live music will be provided by legendary Jersey Shore musicians, The Pat Roddy Band, as well as Not-On-Call. Dinner will be provided in the form of a full buffet and open bar. Attendees can also expect to hear inspiring mission moments from chapter members, enter to win raffle prizes, and celebrate Champion of Hope honoree Lori Dunbar, founder of the BANDed Together event, for her dedication, leadership, and lasting impact on the IBD community.“We can’t wait to kick off the 2026 BANDed Together event,” says Ashley Salmon, Executive Director of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, New Jersey Chapter. “The support we receive from not only sponsors like Allied Digestive Health, but all the donations that come from the whole community, are instrumental to our mission of finding a cure. We’re looking forward to a night full of inspiration, celebration, and fun for all.”The BANDed Together Event is just one part of the ongoing support the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation provides to the inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) community. Since its inception in 1967, the foundation has played a role in every major breakthrough in IBD research by funding research, providing education, and lobbying for federal support and protections. Through local events, sponsors, and donations the New Jersey chapter hopes to see the foundation’s mission of curing Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis and improving the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases come to fruition.“It is such an honor to be able to give back to the community through events like BANDed Together,” adds Penny Turtel, MD, Board Member of the Crohn’s and Colitis New Jersey Chapter and Gastroenterologist at Shore Gastroenterology Associates, a division of Allied Digestive Health. “Every year, we see the first-hand effect that BANDed Together has on patients, doctors, and the local community. These are the people that benefit the most from our fundraisers, whether that be through improved care techniques, support for ongoing research, or just experiencing the educational and fun environment that the events create. This year’s fundraiser will be no different, and I can’t wait to see new faces, welcome back consistent advocates, and celebrate to support finding a cure!"Known collectively as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitisaffect millions of Americans every year. Since its inception in 1967, the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s educational workshops, programs, and journals have allowed health professionals like Allied Digestive Health to stay up to date on the latest scientific findings and continue providing top-quality care for patients with these digestive diseases.The 2026 BANDed Together Event will take place on Friday, June 12 at the Whitechapel Projects in Long Branch, NJ. Local businesses who would like to become a sponsor are encouraged to contact Kara Grimes at kgrimes@crohnscolitisfoundation.org. For tickets and donations, please visit https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/events/banded-together-2 . For more information on Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and treatment options, please visit https://allieddigestivehealth.com/ About Allied Digestive Health: Allied Digestive Health is a leading gastroenterology and hepatology practice with 60+ locations throughout New Jersey and New York, specializing in colon cancer screening, and the treatment of Celiac Disease, GERD, and IBD. Allied Digestive Health is committed to empowering gastroenterologists to deliver compassionate, high-quality, and comprehensive care through an unparalleled patient experience. Their team, comprised of gastroenterologists, pathologists, anesthesiologists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants work together to uphold the highest standards of care. Learn more at alliedidgestivehealth.comAbout Assured Healthcare Partners: Assured Healthcare Partners(AHP) provides capital solutions supporting growth, consolidation, and repositioning opportunities in the healthcare services industry. AHP combines its flexible capital with company and sector-specific research, as well as an extensive industry network and internal team of specialized healthcare resources, to unlock value for portfolio companies and investors. For more information about AHP, visit ahpartners.com.About the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation: The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation is the leading non-profit organization focused on both research and patient support for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The Foundation’s mission is to cure Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, and to improve the quality of life for the millions of Americans living with IBD. Our work is dramatically accelerating the research process through our investment initiatives; we also provide extensive educational resources for patients and their families, medical professionals, and the public.

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