Falcon Rappaport & Berkman Launch Litigation Subscription Model with Client AI Portal, Declares 'Death of the Point-One'

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FRB’s robust adoption of AI makes the death of the point-one a foregone conclusion. Clients deserve to know what litigation is going to cost before it starts, not after.” — Moish Peltz, Co-Chair of FRB's Artificial Intelligence Practice Group

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman (“FRB”) has launched a value-based subscription model for business litigation matters out of its Newark office. The program is being piloted by Christopher D. Warren and Moish Peltz, Co-Chairs of FRB’s Artificial Intelligence Practice Group. Clients will receive access to a private AI workspace where they can strategize with the firm while maintaining attorney-client privilege.Clients who choose the subscription model leave behind six-minute billing increments and benefit from predictable monthly pricing for covered recurring litigation work. Discrete contested events are scoped and priced separately as flat fees rather than hourly charges, eliminating the billable hour for business owners.“The firm’s robust adoption of AI makes the death of the point-one a foregone conclusion,” said Moish Peltz, Co-Chair of FRB’s Artificial Intelligence Practice Group. “Clients deserve to know what litigation is going to cost before it starts, not after. With all the technology at our disposal, we can deliver high-quality representation for a predictable monthly fee without making every client interaction dependent on the clock. Now’s the time to demonstrate that this is a more sustainable model for clients and for the profession.”Warren added that the model is built with small and mid-sized businesses in mind. “The increasing cost of an attorney makes litigation out of reach for many small or mid-sized businesses, forcing owners with legitimate claims to walk away because the hourly math doesn’t work. Costs are increasingly driving litigation strategy. A predictable monthly subscription, supported by AI-native workflows, changes this analysis. Matters that were not economically viable under the hourly model are back on the table, and small and mid-sized businesses are the ones who benefit most.”The monthly subscription covers the recurring work common to active litigation, including pleadings, discovery, pre-suit activity, and ongoing case management. Discrete contested events such as dispositive motion practice, depositions, and trials are scoped and priced as flat fees when they arise. A complete description of inclusions and exclusions is available at https://frblaw.com/aisubscriptionmodel At the center of the rollout is a shared AI-native workspace where clients and attorneys can collaborate on their matters. Unlike public consumer chatbots, each subscription includes a dedicated workspace built inside FRB’s secure environment, giving clients real-time visibility into their litigation’s status, strategy, and next steps while maintaining attorney-client privilege. “The client and the lawyers are working in the same environment, with AI assisting with the matter under attorney supervision,” said Warren.FRB's leadership is using the Newark AI-Native model to rebuild more than workflows. They are rethinking how attorneys are onboarded, compensated, and developed in a practice where AI is the operating system, not a tool layered onto the billable hour. “AI will not just change how law firms work; it will change what a law firm is,” Warren said. “The firms that treat AI as an accessory will spend the decade defending an outdated model. The firms that build around it will define what comes next.”The program is open for enrollment immediately. Prospective clients should contact Christopher Warren at cwarren@frblaw.com. Press inquiries should be directed to pr@frblaw.com.For additional context on the firm’s position on AI, ethics, and the end of the billable hour, see Warren’s recent piece, “The End of the World as We Know It: An Ethical Obligation to the Law Firm of the Future,” and Peltz’s recent piece, “Your AI Conversations Are Not Privileged.” About Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLPFalcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP is a multidisciplinary law firm serving clients across litigation, corporate and securities, tax, digital assets, intellectual property, real estate, and private client matters. FRB maintains offices in New York, with locations on Long Island, in New York City, and in Mount Kisco. The firm also has an office in Newark, New Jersey, as well as offices in Connecticut, Florida, Texas, and Washington, D.C. FRB combines specialized practice groups under an integrated approach designed to deliver unified counsel on complex, cross-disciplinary issues. Learn more at frblaw.com.

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