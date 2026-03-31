Florida Angels joins Angel Capital Association

Membership makes the Florida group part of world’s most prolific early-stage investment class

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida Angels, legally known as FloridaAngels.club Inc., a growing network of early-stage investors, has joined the Angel Capital Association (ACA), expanding its reach and bringing new resources to investors and founders across the state. Florida Angels focuses on supporting early-stage companies, with a strong commitment to veterans and other founders seeking access to angel investment and experienced guidance.The ACA is the largest professional organization for angel investors, with more than 15,000 members and over 200 groups, platforms, and family offices. Its members invest more than $500 million each year into early-stage companies.By joining the ACA, Florida Angels members gain access to a national network of experienced investors, shared insights, and vetted opportunities. The association also provides education, peer connections, and a voice in public policy that supports angel investing.“Our goal is simple. Help our members make better investments and support strong founders, especially veterans and those building in Florida,” said Ken Hubbard, executive director of Florida Angels. “Being part of ACA gives our members access to a broader network and practical knowledge they can use right away.”Florida Angels continues to build a community of engaged investors who want to play an active role in backing early-stage companies and expanding access to capital for veterans and other underserved founders. The organization is supported by Capital QVentures Inc., whose philanthropic backing helped establish the group and advance its mission.For more information, visit https://floridaangels.club/ To learn more about the Angel Capital Association, visit https://angelcapitalassociation.org/ About Florida AngelsFlorida Angels, legally known as FloridaAngels.club Inc., is a Florida-based angel investment network that connects early-stage founders with experienced investors through curated founder preview events and ongoing engagements. The network focuses on strong deal flow, thoughtful investing, and long-term support for founders across the state, with a commitment to veterans and other entrepreneurs seeking access to capital. FloridaAngels.club Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, established through the philanthropic support of Capital QVentures Inc. and other Florida Sponsors.

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