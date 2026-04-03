CosmoInnovations Accelerates Expansion with SkinGate Manufacturing, Strategic Partnerships, and Industry Recognition

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, April 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CosmoInnovations, an Australian medtech and consumer health innovation company, today announced a series of major commercial and strategic milestones across its portfolio of breakthrough technologies, led by its award-winning SkinGate™ smart skincare activation platform.To date, the company has raised USD $3.5 million in seed capital to secure a strong intellectual property position and commercialize its revolutionary transdermal skincare infusion and rejuvenation technology, SkinGate™. The technology was recently named a “Finalist in the BeautyMatter 2025 Awards in New York in the category of "Best Breakthrough Technology" in Beauty- supplier side.CosmoInnovations has now secured initial capital to commence manufacturing of the first 1,000 units of SkinGate Version 2, with global commercial availability expected in April 2026, subject to completion of the company’s current capital raise.To support its next phase of growth, CosmoInnovations is now seeking to raise USD $5m , in a Pre-Series A round to accelerate global commercialization, manufacturing scale-up, and international distribution of SkinGate and its broader technology portfolio.SkinGate is a proprietary multi modal skincare delivery system designed to enhance the absorption and efficacy of active ingredients through a combination of advanced technologies, including real time skin analysis, controlled thermal activation, dual wavelength LED phototherapy, and iontophoretic infusion. The device is designed to transform everyday skincare into a clinically inspired, at home treatment experience.CosmoInnovations continues to build global commercial momentum through a growing network of strategic partnerships and distribution agreements.The company has secured a strategic partnership and investment from Link Capital Singapore, one of the world’s largest producers of agarwood fragrance and skincare products. Through this collaboration, CosmoInnovations Asia will distribute SkinGate devices and skincare formulations incorporating agarwood across Asia and the Middle East.Further strengthening its retail distribution strategy, CosmoInnovations has secured commercial access to the Chemist Warehouse Marketplace Portal, providing exposure to more than 2.7 million weekly online visitors across Australia and New Zealand.The company has also established a strategic distribution partnership with BeautyLounge, a prestigious international beauty service provider with more than 200 branches in the United States and over 50 salons across Australia and New Zealand. BeautyLounge is also planning to expand its franchise model across major Indian cities in late 2026, creating a significant growth opportunity for SkinGate. Sales and distribution through this channel are scheduled to commence in July 2026.Strong interest has also emerged from major European and Australian TV shopping channels, including active discussions with leading German television retail platforms and Australian channels such as Gecko TV and YouTV, which are exploring opportunities to promote and distribute SkinGate devices and skincare POD capsules.CosmoInnovations is arranging the discussions with Douglas, one of Europe’s largest beauty retail chains, regarding the potential distribution of SkinGate across nearly 2,000 retail locations throughout Europe, following anticipated traction through TV retail exposure in the region.An upgraded version of the platform, SkinGate PRO, offers an expanded and more advanced feature set beyond skin rejuvenation, including skin cleansing and scrubbing, acne care, skin lifting, pain management, hair restoration, and even hair coloring applications.SkinGate and SkinGate PRO have attracted interest and recognitions from FOUR major global brands with potential opportunities spanning licensing, white labelling, strategic partnerships, or acquisition.SkinGate was ranked 5th globally in the L’Oréal Beauty Innovation Runway at Slingshot Singapore, competing against more than 120 international technology companies.The company is an alumnus and graduate resident of JLABS, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, gaining access to one of the world’s leading healthcare innovation networks that supported the continued development of its breakthrough technologies.CosmoInnovations is planning to establish a new branch entity in August 2026 within the JLABS Singapore facilities, enabling closer collaboration with skin health and dermatology focused scientific teams.With new manufacturing capacity, global distribution partnerships, a growing intellectual property portfolio, and increasing industry recognition, CosmoInnovations is positioning itself as a global leader in next generation consumer health and beauty technologies.“CosmoInnovations is committed to transforming everyday health and skincare through intelligent, science driven technologies that are accessible to consumers worldwide,” said Dr Mathew Jafarzadeh, Founder and Director of CosmoInnovations.“As we continue to expand globally, our focus remains on building strategic partnerships, strengthening our intellectual property portfolio, and bringing breakthrough innovations such as SkinGate, along with other advanced medtech and wellness technologies, to market.”About CosmoInnovationsCosmoInnovations is an Australian innovation company specialising in the development and commercialisation of advanced consumer health, medical technology, and beauty platforms.Headquartered in Melbourne, CosmoInnovations collaborates with international partners, investors, and research ecosystems to accelerate the commercialisation of breakthrough technologies.For more information, visit: www.cosmoinnovations.com.au

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