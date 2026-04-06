Florida Angels Builds Q1 Momentum with Investor Events, Eight Founder Pitches, and Ongoing Discussions

Members of the Capital Q® Ventures team alongside James Chapman, CEO and Founder of Plain Sight, at a recent Florida Angels investor event.

Two investor events, eight companies, and ongoing funding discussions reflect rising engagement and momentum within Florida’s early-stage ecosystem.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida Angels, a growing network of early-stage investors, closed out the first quarter of 2026 with strong momentum across its investor community, hosting two investor events that featured eight early-stage companies and sparked ongoing discussions around potential investment opportunities.The events brought together investors, founders, and operators from across Florida, reinforcing Florida Angels’ role in connecting capital with curated, high-quality deal flow across multiple sectors.Presenting companies included BeeCure, Rito.ai, Ternwheel, Mammoth Nation, Dayglow, Captiva Spirits, H Bar C, and Plain Sight, representing a range of industries including healthcare, artificial intelligence, consumer products, and enterprise technology. Conversations with several companies have continued beyond the events as investors evaluate potential funding and involvement. These ongoing discussions highlight a growing appetite for "active" investing, where members provide not only capital but also the mentorship and regional connections necessary to scale.“This is where real early-stage conversations are starting. We’re bringing together investors who want curated opportunities and founders who are building in meaningful markets, and that’s leading to continued discussions beyond the events.” said Ken Hubbard, Executive Director of Florida Angels.The momentum of the first quarter is further bolstered by Florida Angels’ recent membership in the Angel Capital Association (ACA). This strategic alignment grants Florida members unprecedented access to national deal flow, syndication opportunities, and world-class data and resources. By integrating national best practices with local expertise, the group is raising the bar for how early-stage deals are structured and supported in the Southeast.As interest in angel investing continues to grow, Florida Angels remains focused on building a strong, engaged community that supports founders and expands access to early-stage opportunities across Florida.About Florida AngelsFlorida Angels, legally known as FloridaAngels.club Inc., is a Florida-based angel investment network that connects early-stage founders with experienced investors through curated founder preview events and ongoing engagements. The network focuses on strong deal flow, thoughtful investing, and long-term support for founders across the state, with a commitment to veterans and other entrepreneurs seeking access to capital. FloridaAngels.club Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, established through the philanthropic support of Capital QVentures Inc. and other Florida Sponsors.Visit www.floridaangels.club to learn more.

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