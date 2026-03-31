RadSite CEO Marks 30 Years in the Accreditation Field

Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation Garry Carneal, JD, MA RadSite President & CEO Thomas Wilson, PhD, DrPH Chief Epidemiologist and Co-Founder, Trajectory Health AI

RadSite recognizes the leadership and contributions of Garry Carneal, JD, MA

Having served on multiple standards committees convened by Garry, I’ve seen firsthand how his leadership brings together experienced professionals to build thoughtful, practical standards.” — Thomas Wilson, PhD, DrPH, Co-Founder, Trajectory Health AI

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™, a leading accreditation organization focused on imaging quality and safety, recognizes the accomplishments of Garry Carneal, JD, MA, President and CEO. Carneal has spent more than three decades developing standards that support quality, transparency, accountability, and improved outcomes.During this accreditation career, Carneal has spearheaded the launch of 30 distinct accreditation programs in healthcare. The standards he has developed have been recognized by three federal agencies and 45 states, reflecting their broad acceptance across the healthcare system.One recent example is RadSite’s development of the first nationally recognized, CMS-approved standards for remote scanning in MRI and CT—an emerging model enabled by advances in telehealth and driven by technologist shortages.Carneal observes, "Engaging with a wide range of stakeholders to formulate robust healthcare standards is both an honor and a responsibility. It requires a careful approach to ensure the accreditation review process is effectively tailored. I'm grateful for reaching the 30 year/30 accreditation milestone and look forward to many more years in the accreditation field."Carneal’s program portfolio spans a broad range of healthcare sectors, including managed care, population health, telemedicine and digital health, mental health parity, advanced diagnostic imaging, and applied behavior analysis (ABA).As President and CEO of URAC, Carneal transformed the organization into a leading national accreditor, developing 17 programs, including standards for PPOs, case management, and HIPPA compliance. Previously, he worked with the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) to launch one of the first accreditation programs for telemedicine. In addition, he serves as an accreditation advisor to the Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) and has helped establish it as a leader in ABA accreditation.At RadSite, Carneal has expanded the organization’s portfolio with the launch of six accreditation programs for advanced imaging, including MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, PET, Medical CBCT, and Dental CBCT, as well as the first nationally recognized, CMS-approved standards for Remote Scanning. He now focuses the majority of his efforts on advancing these programs.For nearly two decades, his consulting firm, Schooner Strategies, has served as an incubator for developing and launching accreditation programs. Each program is built on a nonprofit governance model and guided by volunteer Standards and Accreditation Committees. This structure brings practicing experts directly into the standards-setting process, ensuring that accreditation criteria reflect real-world clinical practice.“Having served on multiple standards committees convened by Garry, I’ve seen firsthand how his leadership brings together experienced professionals to build thoughtful, practical standards,” comments Thomas Wilson, PhD, DrPH, Co-Founder and Chief Epidemiologist, Trajectory Health AI. “His approach creates a collaborative environment where real-world expertise shapes requirements that are both rigorous and workable.”Carneal is actively developing standards for ultrasound accreditation, with additional programs planned n the near future. He also recently began serving as Co-Chair of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Workgroup (R13 WG1) further reflecting his ongoing commitment to healthcare innovation.RadSite currently offers six accreditation programs, including:• CT Accreditation• MRI Accreditation• Nuclear Medicine and PET Accreditation• Dental CBCT Accreditation• Medical CBCT Accreditation• Remote Scanning Accreditation.To learn more about RadSite’s accreditation programs and request a complimentary copy of its Standards, email info@radsitequality.com or call 443-440-6007.Stay ahead of industry trends with RadSite’s YouTube channel. With over 40 webinars led by industry experts, we explore critical developments in imaging, AI, and healthcare trends. Subscribe today to view our latest sessions.###About RadSite™ ( www.RadSiteQuality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. Today, RadSite offers six accreditation programs, including CT accreditation, MRI accreditation, Nuclear Medicine and PET accreditation, Dental CBCT accreditation, Medical CBCT accreditation, and Remote Scanning accreditation. RadSite is recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. It is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. RadSite’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. The organization also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and promote best practices. RadSite is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system that is open to a broad range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.

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