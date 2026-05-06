38th Antique & Classic Boat Festival and Coastal Arts Fair

ST. MICHAELS, MD, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrate the legacy of “Boats Built in Michigan & the Midwest” and immerse yourself in a weekend of history, artistry, and adventure. See more than 100 rare vintage boats and enjoy fascinating boating history talks, family activities, free boat rides, and artisans’ wares — all situated at the renowned Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum (CBMM). This is your chance to connect with passionate boaters, artists, and collectors from across the region.In keeping with this year’s theme, attendees of the 38th Annual Antique & Classic Boat Festival and Coastal Arts Fair, June 19-21, will enjoy a rare opportunity to see iconic Midwest runabouts and cruisers such as Chris-Craft, Lyman, Century, Larson, Gar Wood, Matthews and many more classic and antique boats.Traditionally held on Father’s Day weekend, the three-day festival is sponsored by The Antique & Classic Boat Society (ACBS)-Chesapeake Bay Chapter. It is one of the largest classic boat shows in the Mid-Atlantic region.Throughout the weekend, your family and friends can stroll CBMM’s 18-acre campus to view these vessels on land and in water, talk with their captains, and purchase unique works of maritime art at the juried Coastal Arts Fair. For those catching the ownership bug, there will be a Field of Dreams of vintage boats for sale. In addition, there will be an array of Boating History Talks from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday (see sidebar for complete details), and free rides on vintage boats on Saturday and Sunday from 1-3 p.m. The festival will also include a nautical flea market, interactive children’s activities, and a variety of food trucks.Boating History topics on Friday are: “Honey, I’ve Got This,” a 2-hour hands-on confidence-building seminar giving women the skills and mindset to take charge of boats from everyday crewing to true emergencies; “Chris-Craft Holiday,” restoration and history of this highly sought-after model; “Chris-Craft Sea Skiffs and Cavaliers – Maryland’s contributions to Algonac”; and “Larson Boats – Inspired by aviator Charles Lindbergh.”Saturday’s topics are: “Thompson Sea Lancer,” Northern Lights experiences with Bruce Hunt; “From Ice Cream to Horsepower,” Evinrude, Kiekhaefer, Mercury & Wisconsin boating legacy; “Ohio’s Matthews” with CBMM historian Pete Lesher; “Why Michigan- and Virginia-Built Gar Wood Boats Are So Special”; “Restoring Chris-Craft Special Runabouts,” history of a popular Chris-Craft model.Boat registration: Boat owners are encouraged to register their boats in all phases of restoration in the following classes: historic (up to 1918), antique (1919-1942), classic (1943-1975), late classic (1976-1997) and contemporary (any wooden boat). Space is limited; register before May 15 at chesapeakebayacbs.org/participants-2/ Vendor registration: Juried artists and craftsmen who want to reserve a 10x10 vendor space may register by May 15 at chesapeakebayacbs.org/vendors The cost is $100-$125 for the three-day event. For more information, contact Kathy Jones at whitebird1955@gmail.com, 302-803-9159.Advertisers: Businesses that wish to advertise in the program journal, distributed to thousands of festivalgoers, may register online at chesapeakebayacbs.org/sponsorship-advertising-order-form Purchase tickets now! Visit cbmm.org or click here. CBMM is located at 213 N. Talbot St., St. Michaels, Md.For more information about the show, email chesapeakebayacbs@gmail.com or call Boat Show Chairperson Kathy Jones at (302) 803-9159.***ACBS-Chesapeake Bay is one of the 57 U.S. & Canadian chapters of The Antique and Classic Boat Society, Inc. and has more than 200 members enrolled representing more than six states. The Chesapeake Bay Chapter welcomes individuals and families who share a common interest in antique and classic boats. It hosts numerous member activities and sponsors the Antique and Classic Boat Festival in St. Michaels, Md., every June so members can meet, share experiences, exchange information and expand their knowledge of historic, antique and classic boats – both wood and fiberglass. Its objective is to generate enthusiasm for all aspects of members’ interest in sustaining, maintaining, and preserving antique and classic boats. To learn more about ACBS-Chesapeake Bay, visit the website and follow the chapter on Facebook.

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