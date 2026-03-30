Applications Open for Master Teacher Program

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced applications are open for the Master Teacher Program and Master Counselors, which recognizes more than 1,600 outstanding public school teachers and counselors throughout the state. Those selected for the program serve as mentors for students and early-career teachers and counselors. New York State’s teachers may apply at suny.edu/masterteacher and the deadline to apply is May 21, 2026.

“I am grateful to our state’s exceptional teachers and counselors who dedicate their careers to inspiring and educating the next generation of New Yorkers,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “By promoting these outstanding individuals through the Master Teachers and Master Counselors Program, I hope more New Yorkers will celebrate the teachers from every corner of our state who have stepped up and excelled in their roles as educators and mentors.”

The Master Teacher Program is hosted at nine State University of New York (SUNY) campuses to leverage the expertise of SUNY faculty and existing educator preparation programs. Additionally, SUNY faculty and staff regularly collaborate with local STEM career and industry experts.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “As the largest educator of teachers in the state, SUNY is proud to support Governor Hochul’s efforts to provide robust support for educators and counselors shaping the next generation in the classroom and beyond. Throughout its history, the program has recognized the most effective education leaders, and we look forward to welcoming a class of new esteemed members.”

The SUNY Board of Trustees said, “The Master Teacher and Master Counselor program honors the brightest minds in K-12 education, and we applaud Governor Hochul for shining a spotlight on these outstanding New Yorkers. We are proud to support this program and help educators receive the resources they need to support New York’s students at every phase – from kindergarten to high school graduation.”

Assemblymember Alicia L. Hyndman said, "I commend Governor Hochul for her visionary leadership in prioritizing the professionalization of New York’s teaching workforce. As Chair of the Committee on Higher Education, I recognize that the bridge between our K-12 classrooms and collegiate success is fortified by the excellence of our educators. By leveraging the academic rigor of the State University of New York (SUNY), Governor Hochul is creating a vital conduit for pedagogical leadership across the state. This investment does more than provide a stipend; it empowers a pedagogical vanguard of STEM experts who will directly influence the efficacy of technical instruction. When we support our teachers in mastering the complexities of 21st-century technology, we ensure that every scholar—particularly those in Southeast Queens—is prepared to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy."

Master Teachers support students from kindergarten through high school (K-12) in the areas of science, technology, computer science, robotics, coding, engineering, math, integrated STEM and agricultural education. Many new Master Teacher and Master Counselor members have been recognized by their local school districts and community organizations for their work with students.

Master Counselors are active members of their professional associations, serving in leadership roles and regularly engaging with local industries to help students chart a path to success. The counselors serve in various district-level and state-level roles, joining the program as experienced leaders dedicated to developing and sharing best practices. More than 50 percent of the Master Counselors hold additional certificates or NYS trainings, including Disability Services and National Board. In addition, New York State counselors are instrumental in helping high school seniors complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). To date, 55.4% of the estimated class of 2026 in New York has completed a FAFSA.

Throughout their four-year participation in the program, Master Teachers and Master Counselors will receive a $15,000 stipend annually; engage in peer mentoring and intensive content-oriented professional development opportunities throughout the academic year; work closely with pre-service and early career teachers and counselors to foster a supportive environment for the next generation of STEM teachers and counselors; and attend required regional meetings to participate in and lead professional development sessions each year.

The program is part of Governor Hochul’s broad agenda to support New York State’s Teaching Workforce. In addition to this longstanding recognition, in January, Governor Hochul announced that SUNY is updating expectations for all educator preparation programs to align with the “Science of Reading,” which is a set of evidence-based principles for providing literacy instruction. SUNY’s effort to support “Science of Reading” implementation includes a free microcredential certification program for current teachers through the Science of Reading Center at SUNY New Paltz. Furthermore, last fall Governor Hochul allocated $14.4 million in Workforce Development Awards to the Upskilling Paraprofessionals Program and the Alternative Teacher Certification Program, which supports New Yorkers interested in becoming educators in critical areas.

About the State University of New York

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the country’s oldest school of maritime, the state's only college of optometry, 12 Educational Opportunity Centers, more than 30 ATTAIN digital literacy labs, and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves about 1.7 million students across its portfolio of credit- and non-credit-bearing courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide are nearly $1.5 billion in fiscal year 2025, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and annually one in three New Yorkers who earn a college degree is a SUNY alum. To learn more about how SUNY creates opportunities, visit suny.edu.