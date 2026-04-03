$24M Bridge Replacement in Lewis County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work is underway on a $24 million project to replace the bridge carrying State Route 410 over Black River between the Towns of Denmark and Croghan in Lewis County. Originally built in 1955, the project will replace the 71-year-old structure with a modern, four-span bridge to enhance safety and improve resiliency along an important route connecting the Towns of Denmark and Croghan. The new structure will provide access to popular recreational destinations in the area, including several golf courses, Cedar Creek Campground, and a Black River water access point for fishing, kayaking and canoeing.

“All across New York, we are shoring up our existing infrastructure, increasing its durability and resiliency, while continuing to meet the needs of the traveling public, and that’s just what we’re doing with this important bridge project in Lewis County,” Governor Hochul said. “The State Route 410 Bridge over the Black River is an important North Country crossing that will far exceed expectations once complete, providing better accommodations for walkers, bikers and even tractors, while withstanding the rigors of North Country winters for future generations.”

The project will replace the existing seven-span, 643-foot-long bridge, which currently has an open steel grate deck, with a four-span multi-girder bridge featuring a concrete deck to improve river flow and reduce long-term maintenance costs. The new structure will have 12-foot travel lanes and 5-foot shoulders to accommodate pedestrians, cyclists, and farm equipment. The bridge’s profile will be raised to increase the structure's hydraulic capacity, enhancing its resiliency and overall safety.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The Department of Transportation recognizes the importance of State Route 410 Bridge over Black River in Lewis County as an integral link in the vast North Country transportation network, connecting people to jobs, loved ones, and their favorite local spots. This is one of the largest bridge projects the Department has undertaken in the North Country in many years, and we are committed to building a superior new structure that is as resilient as the wonderful people who inhabit this great region.”

To reduce traffic impacts and negate the need for a lengthy detour during construction, traffic will be maintained on the existing bridge until the new bridge is in service.

The project is scheduled to be completed by July 2028.

Lewis County Board of Legislators Chairman Lawrence Dolhof said, “Lewis County is excited to see work begin on the State Route 410 Bridge over Black River. This project will bring connectivity back between Croghan and Denmark, and across the region. Thank you to Governor Hochul for bringing this attention to our aging infrastructure.”

About the Department of Transportation:

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.