Observing Month of the Military Child

Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation designating April as Month of the Military Child in New York State to recognize children who are separated from a parent serving in the military. The Governor also directed 14 landmarks across New York State to be illuminated purple this evening, Friday, April 3 to highlight the more than 1.6 million children across the United States — nearly 36,000 of them in New York — with parents in the armed forces.

“The children of the men and women of our armed forces demonstrate extraordinary resilience and courage — especially during times of military conflict,” Governor Hochul said. “This month reminds us of the critical importance of supporting these children with community, resources, and opportunities to guide them through uncertainty and navigate the unique challenges they face. As we honor their sacrifices, I remain committed to ensuring military families feel supported throughout April and beyond.”

Observed annually in April, the Month of the Military Child recognizes the strength, service, and resilience of children whose parents serve or have served in the United States Armed Forces. Last year, there were 35,655 children in New York State with parents serving in the military, including active duty, National Guard, and Reserve, according to federal data. Military children often move six to nine times before graduating high school, which is approximately three times more often than their civilian peers, demonstrating extraordinary adaptability and resilience at a young age. In recognition of the Month of the Military Child, the State Department of Veterans' Services (DVS) will host virtual and in-person events for military children and their families throughout the month. Building on record-breaking attendance in 2025, DVS has expanded this year’s Month of the Military Child programming to reach even more families across the state.

The following New York State landmarks will be illuminated purple tonight, April 3, for Month of the Military Child:

One World Trade Center

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Roosevelt Island Lighthouse

New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner Viviana M. DeCohen said, “Military children serve in ways that are often unseen, yet deeply felt—through sacrifice, resilience, and a quiet courage beyond their years. We are deeply grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul for her steadfast leadership and genuine allyship in uplifting New York’s Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families. As 14 State landmarks shine in purple this evening, we are reminded of the bright, enduring spirit of our military children — strong, adaptable, and inspiring us all.”

About the New York State Department of Veterans’ Services

The Department of Veterans’ Services serves New York’s Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families, connecting them with benefits, services, and support. All who served should contact the Department at 888-838-7697 or veterans.ny.gov to meet in-person or virtually with an accredited Veterans Benefits Advisor to receive the benefits they have earned. The Department’s Mobile Outreach Vans also provide a unique and secure space for all who served to meet confidentially with a Veterans Benefits Advisor. Crisis services and support are available by calling 988 (press 1). Follow DVS on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.