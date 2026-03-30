Charge Rigs Unveils EV Data Map, a Free DCFC Location Profitability Analyzer

New free platform analyzes any US address for EV charger viability using federal data, AI-powered insights, and real-time competitive landscape analysis.

EV Data Map puts institutional-grade site analysis in the hands of every property owner, developer, and fleet operator in America, completely free of charge.” — Paul Boes

APOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charge Rigs , an American EV charging manufacturer headquartered in Florida, today announced the public launch of EV Data Map , a free location intelligence platform that enables investors, property owners, fleet operators, and site developers to evaluate the profitability of DC fast charger installations at any address in the United States.Available immediately at evdatamap.com, EV Data Map delivers a comprehensive Site Profitability Score from 0 to 100 for any US location within seconds. The platform is free to use with no account required, removing a significant barrier for stakeholders evaluating where to deploy EV charging infrastructure."The biggest question anyone considering an EV charger investment asks is simple: will this location be profitable?" said Paul Boes, Founder of Charge Rigs. "Until now, answering that question required expensive consultants or guesswork. EV Data Map puts institutional-grade site analysis in the hands of every property owner, developer, and fleet operator in America, completely free of charge."The platform analyzes locations across four weighted dimensions: charger saturation, which measures the gap between existing charging infrastructure and local EV demand; EV density, tracking registered electric vehicles and adoption rates in the area; location quality, evaluating proximity to highways, retail centers, and commercial zones; and population density, assessing foot traffic potential based on US Census data.EV Data Map aggregates real-time data from five authoritative sources. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory provides charging station locations, power output data, and EV registration counts. The US Census Bureau supplies population density, median household income, and tract-level demographics. Mapbox delivers geocoding, points of interest analysis, road classification, and commercial land use detection. Open Charge Map contributes supplementary global station data for cross-referencing. System generates professionally written investment narratives explaining each score in plain language.Beyond the profitability score, the platform includes a Charger Utilization Estimator that models how many daily charging sessions a new station could realistically capture. The estimator projects occupancy rates and revenue potential across multiple deployment scenarios, from a single charger to eight or more units, and recommends an optimal charger count to maximize utilization without overcapacity. Growth forecasts project demand increases through 2028 and 2030 based on state-level EV adoption trends.Every analysis is rendered on an interactive map, displaying public US charging stations with real-time clustering, a charger gap heat map highlighting under-served areas, and satellite imagery for site assessment. Users can click anywhere on the map to instantly analyze that location.Each analysis can be packaged into a professional, downloadable PDF report spanning multiple pages. The report includes the full score breakdown, utilization projections, AI-generated investment narrative, competitive landscape with nearby charger details, local utility rates, demographic data, and points of interest analysis. The report is designed for investor presentations, board discussions, and site evaluation packages.The platform uses a strict grading scale designed to match investor expectations. Locations scoring 75 or above receive an Excellent rating, 55 to 74 earn Good, 35 to 54 are rated Moderate, and below 35 is Poor. Intelligence caps prevent misleading scores by applying cross-factor overrides when fundamental conditions such as population density, competitive saturation, or projected utilization are unfavorable.EV Data Map also features power-weighted competition analysis, which distinguishes between a 250kW DC fast charger and a 50kW when calculating market saturation. State-specific growth modeling uses individual compound annual growth rates for all 50 states rather than a single national average, reflecting the wide variation in EV adoption across the country.Charge Rigs designs and manufactures commercial DC fast chargers in the United States, with BABA-compliant configurations exceeding 60 percent domestic content. The company also offers Asynio , an AI-powered charging management platform for load balancing, payment processing, and fleet operations, and Install Planner, a site planning and project management tool for charger installations.EV Data Map is available now at evdatamap.com. No registration, login, or payment is required to analyze locations, view results, or download reports.For more information about Charge Rigs and its product lineup, visit chargerigs.com.

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