MetOcean Telematics Accelerates Global Expansion of Defence Solutions

MetOcean Telematics announces significant global momentum for its NiKA Anti-Submarine Warfare platform.

Rising global demand drives record NiKA shipments, expanding ASW deployments and enhancing real-time maritime intelligence for allied forces worldwide.

DARTMOUTH, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MetOcean Telematics, a leader in satellite-enabled IoT and Defence technologies, today announced significant global momentum for its Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) platform. NiKA is a secure, satellite-enabled tracking and communications solution designed to provide real-time visibility of assets and personnel beyond the reach of traditional networks.

NiKA is an autonomous ASW maritime surveillance platform that collects underwater acoustic data using a custom hydrophone system, cycling through the water column before surfacing to transmit real-time intelligence and positioning via Iridium satellite connectivity. Capable of operating at depths of up to 1000 meters with an operational life exceeding one year, NiKA enables persistent detection and localization of subsurface activity, supporting anti-submarine warfare and long-duration ocean monitoring missions.

Driven by increasing demand for resilient, beyond-line-of-sight tracking and situational awareness, NiKA deployments have expanded rapidly over the past year, with systems now delivered to customers in Canada, United States, Taiwan and India, alongside a growing number of active trials in NATO countries.

This surge in demand has translated into a substantial increase in production and shipments. MetOcean has now surpassed hundreds of NiKA systems shipped globally since launch, with March 2026 representing the highest single-month shipment volume to date, made possible by the dedication of our production team.

“NiKA represents a major step forward in how allied forces and partner organizations maintain visibility and operational awareness in complex environments,” said Tony Chedrawy, CEO of MetOcean Telematics. “The rapid uptake we are seeing globally underscores the importance of reliable, secure, and deployable tracking solutions. This is not only a significant milestone for MetOcean, but also a meaningful contribution to the operational readiness of NATO and allied partners worldwide.”

In addition to the technology itself, MetOcean continues to invest in comprehensive customer enablement, including hands-on training, deployment support, and ongoing operational guidance.

“Beyond the hardware, what’s been critical to NiKA’s success is the level of support we provide to our partners,” said Geoffrey Creighton, Director, Marketing & Products at MetOcean Telematics. “From initial deployment through to in-field use, our team works closely with customers to ensure they are fully equipped to integrate and operate NiKA effectively.”

With global demand continuing to grow, MetOcean is actively scaling production and support capabilities to meet the needs of its expanding customer base, while continuing to evolve the NiKA platform to address future operational requirements.

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