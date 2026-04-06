MetOcean Awarded Search and Rescue Buoy Contract By United States Coast Guard

U.S. Coast Guard Deploys iSLDMB During Search and Rescue Operation iSLDMB Search and Rescue Buoy with Drogue Assembly Deployed

Enhancing U.S. Coast Guard SAR operations with air-deployable buoys delivering real-time ocean data, faster response times, and improved safety

DARTMOUTH, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MetOcean Telematics (MetOcean) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a five-year Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to supply the United States Coast Guard (USCG) with its world-renowned search and rescue buoy, the Iridium Self Locating Datum Marker Buoy (iSLDMB).

Designed and tested to meet the stringent performance requirements of coast guards for Search and Rescue (SAR) operations in the open ocean, MetOcean’s iSLDMB is a rugged, compact, NATO A-size compliant buoy trusted by coast guards around the world. Cost-efficient and expendable, the iSLDMB is equipped with an Iridium® bi-directional satellite transceiver, enabling reliable global communications, alongside an integrated GPS receiver and sea surface temperature sensor to deliver critical real-time data for time-sensitive SAR missions. The buoy is air or ship deployable and can be rapidly deployed in the region of interest to help responders better understand surface drift conditions and improve search planning.

Leveraging the Iridium satellite network, the iSLDMB provides truly global, low-latency data transmission, ensuring that mission-critical information is delivered in real time, regardless of location. In live SAR operations, the buoy helps track ocean surface movement, providing valuable insight into where a person, vessel, or aircraft may have drifted while at sea. This capability can significantly reduce search time, improve operational efficiency, and enhance personnel safety by helping agencies optimize the use of vessels, aircraft, and response teams.

Data collected by the iSLDMB is delivered through MetOcean’s LiNC platform, a cloud-based asset tracking and monitoring solution that enables operators to remotely track, manage, and communicate with deployed assets in real time. Through LiNC, users can visualize buoy positions, access historical and analytical data, and send two-way commands over the Iridium network, providing enhanced operational control during dynamic SAR events.

The iSLDMB is part of MetOcean’s broader defence and search and rescue portfolio, reflecting the company’s longstanding support of navies and coast guards with rugged, high-performance, satellite-enabled solutions built on the Iridium ecosystem.

“We are pleased that the United States Coast Guard has selected the MetOcean iSLDMB as part of its Search and Rescue operations,” said Amanda Martens, Business Development, MetOcean Telematics. “For decades, MetOcean has supported coast guards and defence organizations around the world with trusted buoy solutions for critical missions. This agreement reflects the reliability, quality, and operational value of the iSLDMB, and we look forward to supporting the USCG and its personnel for years to come.”

About MetOcean Telematics

Headquartered in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, MetOcean Telematics designs and manufactures industry-leading telematics and remote monitoring systems for military, environmental, IoT, and commercial SatCom markets. A leading global Iridium Satellite Value Added Reseller and Manufacturer, MetOcean provides innovative hardware, airtime services, and full lifecycle support for mission-critical and IoT-driven communications around the world.

For additional information about MetOcean Telematics or its products, please contact sales@metocean.com.

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