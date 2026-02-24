MetOcean Telematics and KSSL Announce Strategic Partnership Following Contract Awarded by the Ministry of Defence, India

MetOcean Telematics and Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited Announce Partnership Following Contract Awarded by the Ministry of Defence, Government of India

DARTMOUTH, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MetOcean Telematics (MetOcean), a global leader in maritime surveillance and satellite-enabled telemetry solutions, today announced a strengthened strategic partnership with Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL) following the award of an Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) surveillance contract by the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

The partnership brings together MetOcean’s proven undersea sensing and satellite-enabled surveillance technologies with KSSL’s deep expertise in defence systems, integration, and in-country delivery. Together, MetOcean and KSSL will support the advancement of undersea situational awareness capabilities for the Indian defence sector through the deployment of MetOcean’s autonomous ASW surveillance system.

The contract represents a significant milestone and establishes the foundation for a longer-term ASW surveillance program in India.

“This award reflects strong confidence in MetOcean’s product as a scalable and operationally relevant autonomous ASW surveillance capability,” said Tony Chedrawy, CEO of MetOcean Telematics. “Equally important, it highlights the strength of our partnership with KSSL. Together, we are proud to support the Government of India as it continues to strengthen its maritime security posture. We see this as the beginning of a long-term ASW program in India, with significant future growth and capability expansion potential.”

Neelesh Tungar, CEO of KSSL noted that “Providing advanced products that meet all qualitative requirements is integral to the commitment we make to our customers. MetOcean is a trusted partner, and their product bolsters our marine systems’ capabilities.”

This collaboration underscores MetOcean’s commitment to working with trusted regional partners to deliver proven, field-ready surveillance solutions aligned with national defence priorities, while supporting long-term knowledge transfer and indigenous capability growth.

About MetOcean Telematics

Headquartered in Canada, MetOcean Telematics is a global leader in telematics solutions, providing advanced satellite communication systems and maritime surveillance technologies to defence, scientific, and environmental markets worldwide. With decades of experience in ocean sensor development and end-to-end data delivery, MetOcean enables customers to monitor, protect, and operate effectively in challenging marine environments, empowering data connectivity, everywhere,

About Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited

Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge Limited, set up as a flagship company to drive defence business initiatives under the aegis of the Kalyani Group. Leveraging more than five decades of legacy and expertise in design, engineering, metallurgy and manufacturing, KSSL has emerged as one of the leading defence players in India. KSSL is focused on developing advanced defence technology products like Artillery Systems, Armoured & Protected Vehicles, Small Arms, Ammunition, Marine and Unmanned Systems. KSSL collaborates with leading Indian and global partners to deliver indigenousdefence solutions.

