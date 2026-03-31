Planet Welcomes Michael Thayer to Tennessee Office

Michael Thayer

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planet Home Lending , a leading national mortgage lender and servicer, expands its presence in Tennessee with the addition of Mortgage Loan Officer Michael Thayer (NMLS # 173264), an experienced mortgage professional with more than two decades in the industry.Thayer joins Planet Home Lending with a strong background spanning multiple market cycles, having entered the business in the early 2000s. His experience navigating both growth periods and market downturns has shaped a disciplined, education-first approach to helping borrowers make informed financial decisions.“Michael brings a wealth of experience and a thoughtful, strategic approach to the business,” said Vincent Ortiz, Southeast Area Sales Manager at Planet. “His focus on education, innovation and long-term client relationships aligns perfectly with how we serve our customers.”Thayer works with a wide range of borrowers, including first-time homebuyers, move-up buyers and self-employed clients, where his ability to navigate complex financial profiles has earned him a strong referral network. His product expertise includes conventional, government and non-QM lending, as well as construction and renovation financing solutions. He also partners closely with builders and real estate professionals, providing marketing strategies and tools designed to increase visibility.“What attracted me to Planet is the combination of technology, product depth and support,” Thayer said. “Being a part of a company committed to strategic, smart growth gives me the opportunity to grow my business while also helping other loan officers elevate theirs.”About Planet Financial Group , LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC.About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Conn. (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to homeowners and homebuyers. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://planethomelending.com

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