Planet Home Adds Brooks Kelly as National Director of Sales and Development; Strengthens Retail Growth Strategy
MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet Home, a leading specialty finance company focused on the servicing and production of mortgage loans, has appointed Brooks Kelly (NLMS #208792) as National Director of Sales and Development, reinforcing the company's commitment to growing its retail platform through leadership development and operational excellence.
Brooks Kelly
Kelly, who is licensed in 20 states and brings a team of loan originators and operations professionals, has nearly 20 years of mortgage industry experience and a proven track record of building high-performing teams, developing mortgage professionals and driving sustained production growth. In his new role, he will lead sales development initiatives and support the continued growth of Planet Home's distributed retail platform.
Kelly began his career in new home sales before transitioning to mortgage lending in 2007. Building his business through one of the industry's most challenging market cycles shaped his leadership philosophy and reinforced his belief in the long-term value of homeownership. Throughout his career, he has held branch and sales leadership positions, coached loan originators nationwide and helped teams achieve sustained growth through education, accountability and relationship-building.
"Brooks understands that helping loan originators succeed begins with investing in their growth," said Matt Payan, Planet’s SVP National Production Distributed Retail. "His experience building successful teams, combined with his passion for developing talent, makes him an outstanding addition to Planet Home. As we continue expanding our retail platform, Brooks will play an important role in helping our loan originators deliver an exceptional experience for customers while growing their businesses."
"I've always believed that when you invest in people, the results follow," Kelly said. "Planet has built a platform that combines outstanding products, servicing and operational support with a genuine commitment to helping loan originators succeed. I'm excited to help develop our teams and support more families on their path to homeownership."
About Planet Home
Planet Home is a leading specialty finance company focused on the servicing and production of mortgage loans to support homeowners and investors. Our vertically integrated services span origination, servicing and affiliated services. Planet's scalable solutions combine a deep understanding of our customers with market-leading expertise, responsiveness and commitment to reliably deliver time and again as our customers' needs change throughout every stage of life and business. Planet Home is a DBA of Planet Home Lending, LLC (NMLS#17022). Planet Financial Group, LLC, is the parent company of Planet Home Lending, LLC.
Dona DeZube
Planet
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