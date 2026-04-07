Optitex and NedGraphics to Present Connected Workflows at Texprocess 2026

FRANKFURT, HESSE, GERMANY, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optitex and NedGraphics will participate in Texprocess 2026, taking place April 21–24, 2026 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, where the companies will present how textile design, pattern development, and manufacturing preparation can operate together within a connected workflow. Visitors can meet the teams in Hall 8, Booth D38.

Texprocess is one of the leading international trade fairs dedicated to the development and processing of textile and flexible materials, bringing together manufacturers, product developers, and technology providers from across the global textile and sewn product industries.

During the exhibition, Optitex and NedGraphics will demonstrate how integrated digital tools support coordinated product development processes across modern manufacturing environments.

For organizations operating in fashion and apparel manufacturing, automotive interiors production, and home furnishings and upholstery manufacturing, maintaining accuracy across digital pattern creation, material planning, and product preparation is essential to maintaining reliable production timelines and consistent product data.

At Booth D38, visitors will see how NedGraphics and Optitex operate together across the full textile product workflow, linking textile design and color preparation with digital pattern creation and manufacturing preparation. This connected workflow helps teams reduce manual processes, maintain consistent product information, and move from concept to production with greater operational clarity.

“Our objective is to support stronger coordination between textile design, pattern development, and manufacturing preparation across modern manufacturing workflows,” said Jim Collins, Vice President of Global Sales, Optitex and NedGraphics. “Texprocess provides an important opportunity to demonstrate how connected digital tools can help product teams improve workflow consistency, strengthen collaboration, and support more reliable product preparation.”

During Texprocess, James McDermott, Sales Manager at Optitex and NedGraphics, will present a session focused on improving coordination between textile design, pattern development, and manufacturing preparation.

The session will take place on April 22, 2026, at 14:30 on the Texprocess Forum stage in Hall 8 and will explore practical strategies for strengthening digital workflows across textile development and patternmaking environments. The presentation will address common workflow disconnects and share approaches to improving collaboration between product development teams, reducing production errors, and accelerating time to market.

Throughout the exhibition, specialists from Optitex and NedGraphics will be available at the booth to discuss workflow strategies, demonstrate key capabilities, and answer questions related to digital pattern development and textile preparation.

Attendees interested in exploring connected textile and patternmaking workflows are encouraged to visit Hall 8, Booth D38 during Texprocess 2026.

About NedGraphics

NedGraphics™ is the leading provider of textile design and CAD/CAM software solutions for the apparel, home furnishings, flooring, and broader textile industries. The company's mission is to empower designers through innovative tools that seamlessly merge creativity with technology. NedGraphics solutions enable users to develop production-ready artwork with greater speed, accuracy, and efficiency. By digitizing design and development processes, the software helps reduce errors, streamline workflows, and lower sampling costs, supporting both productivity and sustainability goals. For more information, visit nedgraphics.com.

About Optitex

Optitex is the leading global provider of integrated 2D/3D product development software solutions for the fashion, apparel, transportation interiors, and furniture markets. With three decades of experience and over 30,000 installations worldwide, Optitex delivers a comprehensive range of tools that assist and accelerate the product development process, reducing returns, enhancing sustainability, and boosting operational excellence. For more insights, visit optitex.com.

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