Optitex Announces O/26 Release, Reinforcing Precision Across Digital Patternmaking and Production Workflows

This release focuses on reinforcing reliability and usability within existing processes, helping teams operate with greater clarity, accuracy, and consistency” — Paul Smithson, Vice President of Engineering

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optitex today announced the availability of Optitex O/26, the latest software release focused on strengthening digital patternmaking and production preparation processes.

O/26 represents a measured evolution of the Optitex solutions, reinforcing daily production workflows through improved automation, clarity, and consistency across product development and manufacturing environments. The release emphasizes operational refinement, supporting reliability within established production systems.

Designed for teams working across fashion and apparel, furniture upholstery, and automotive interiors, O/26 supports production professionals who require accuracy, repeatability, and efficient communication between systems. Each enhancement reflects a practical response to real-world production demands, with attention to stability and long-term usability.

“Optitex O/26 reflects our continued commitment to strengthening core production workflows,” said Paul Smithson, Vice President of Engineering at Optitex and NedGraphics. “This release focuses on reinforcing reliability and usability within existing processes, helping teams operate with greater clarity, accuracy, and consistency.”

Key Enhancements in O/26:

* Production Diagram Refinements

The Production Diagram tool has been enhanced to improve documentation precision and visual control. When a graded PDS file is selected, only the base size is imported into the Production Diagram, with the marker board area calculated accordingly to reduce visual noise. Users can edit arrows and line shapes directly within the workspace, customize formatting, and manage free-positioned text. The Operations Stitch dropdown now displays only context-relevant actions. Production Diagram functionality is now available to all users without additional licensing.

* Expanded Automation with Script Builder

Script Builder enhancements enable cross-application batch execution across both PDS and Marker. These updates unify automation workflows, reduce manual handoffs, and support greater process standardization.

* PDS 2D Measurement and Safeguard Improvements

The Dynamic Measurement Chart tool now supports direct Excel-based measurement imports for automatic creation of pattern and PDS files. Measurement selections synchronize with grading tables and can be generated in a single action. Additional updates include a true L-Notch DXF export option and a seam allowance geometry confirmation dialog to protect pattern integrity.

* PDS 3D Material Converter Enhancements

The Material Converter now supports TIFF-based material maps, multi-file and folder-based conversion, and improved data consistency, supporting smoother data flow between scanning systems, PDS 3D, and O/Cloud environments.

* Nesting and Marker Advancements

Nest ++ Pro has been updated to version 8, delivering increased processing speed and improved material efficiency. Marker enhancements introduce new and expanded batch commands, including automated vertical bump line creation and extended control over grouping, overlap behavior, mixing, and bundle optimization.

* Print & Cut Automation and Tech Pack Access

New batch commands support automated PDF and DXF file generation with defined output paths and page orientation control. Tech Pack Essentials is now available to all users without additional purchase, expanding access to standardized production documentation tools.

* Adobe® Ecosystem Integration

The 3DDI (3D Design for Illustrator®) plugin maintains direct integration between Optitex workflows and Adobe Illustrator environments. O/26 supports Adobe Illustrator 2025 and 2026, Windows 11, and macOS Sequoia and Tahoe, ensuring stable compatibility within current operating systems.

* Sketch & Fill by NedGraphics

Sketch & Fill, a 2D garment sketching solution within the NedGraphics portfolio, is now available for Optitex customers working in Adobe Illustrator. The tool enables technical sketch creation through symmetry functions, automatic stitch line generation, and simplified garment filling with fabrics, patterns, and color swatches.

O/26 continues Optitex’s focus on strengthening the relationship between 2D patternmaking, 3D visualization, cloud-enabled collaboration, and Marker preparation. The release reinforces usability, stability, and consistency without disrupting established processes.

Each improvement builds on existing workflows, supporting teams who value dependable tools that evolve thoughtfully alongside modern production environments.

Optitex O/26 is available worldwide. Existing customers can access the release through their client portal by selecting “Download O/26.” New customers may request demonstrations and evaluations.

For more information, visit:

https://www.optitex.com/latest-release/



About Optitex

Optitex is the leading global provider of integrated 2D/3D product development software solutions for the fashion, apparel, transportation interiors, and furniture markets. With three decades of experience and over 30,000 installations worldwide, Optitex delivers a comprehensive range of tools that assist and accelerate the product development process, reducing returns, enhancing sustainability, and boosting operational excellence. For more insights, visit optitex.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.