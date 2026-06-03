Optitex and NedGraphics Appoint James McDermott as Regional Sales Director Europe

Leading the European region for Optitex and NedGraphics is an opportunity to support organizations in breaking down silos between textile design, pattern development, and pre-production workflows ” — James McDermott, Regional Sales Director Europe

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optitex and NedGraphics today announced the appointment of James McDermott as Regional Sales Director Europe, expanding his leadership across the region following a successful tenure as Northern Europe Sales Manager. The promotion reflects McDermott’s consistent success advancing technology-driven transformation initiatives that help customers improve operational efficiency, strengthen collaboration across product development teams, reduce production bottlenecks, and accelerate speed-to-market. His leadership has also been instrumental in building strategic partnerships and delivering measurable growth across diverse European markets.

McDermott brings a distinctive blend of strategic leadership and operational expertise to the role. His background spans fashion wholesale, fashion technology sales, and entrepreneurship, giving him firsthand insight into the operational realities of the sewn products industry and the technology solutions supporting its evolution. This experience provides him with a unique understanding of the challenges apparel and textile manufacturers face as they modernize product development and production workflows. His approach focuses on helping organizations align technology investments with long-term business goals while delivering measurable operational improvements.

“Leading the European region for Optitex and NedGraphics is an opportunity to support organizations in breaking down silos between textile design, pattern development, and pre-production workflows to redefine how products move from concept to production,” said James McDermott, Regional Sales Director Europe at Optitex and NedGraphics. “The industry has reached a pivotal moment where digital workflows are no longer optional enhancements, but essential infrastructure for competitive growth. My focus will be on helping customers realize measurable value through improved speed, accuracy, collaboration, and production readiness, enabling teams to reduce waste, shorten timelines, and bring stronger products to market with greater confidence.”

Throughout his tenure with Optitex and NedGraphics, McDermott has championed the integration of textile design, patternmaking, 3D simulation, and marker-making workflows, supporting more connected creative development, technical validation, and production planning. He regularly speaks to industry audiences about the operational efficiencies unlocked when creative design intent flows seamlessly into technical development and production. His ability to bridge creative and manufacturing priorities has made him a trusted advisor to organizations balancing innovation, speed-to-market demands, and cost control.

In his expanded role, McDermott will oversee commercial operations, partnership development, and strategic account management across Europe. He will work closely with regional sales leaders, product development, and customer success teams to ensure regional strategies remain aligned with evolving customer and market needs.

The appointment comes at a time of accelerating demand for integrated digital workflow solutions, as brands and manufacturers seek to reduce physical sampling, streamline development cycles, and improve collaboration across increasingly distributed teams. Under McDermott’s leadership, the European region will continue strengthening its position as a key strategic market for Optitex and NedGraphics, serving customers ranging from luxury brands to high-volume manufacturers.

“James has consistently demonstrated a strong understanding of both the operational and commercial realities facing the industry,” said Frank Maeder, President of NedGraphics and Optitex. “His leadership, customer focus, and market expertise make him exceptionally well-positioned to lead our continued growth across Europe.”

This appointment underscores Optitex and NedGraphics’ ongoing investment in experienced leadership capable of supporting customers through increasingly complex modernization initiatives while driving long-term regional growth.

About NedGraphics

NedGraphics™ is the leading provider of textile design and CAD/CAM software solutions for the apparel, home furnishings, flooring, and broader textile industries. The company’s mission is to empower designers through innovative tools that seamlessly merge creativity with technology. NedGraphics solutions enable users to develop production-ready artwork with greater speed, accuracy, and efficiency. By digitizing design and development processes, the software helps reduce errors, streamline workflows, and lower sampling costs, supporting both productivity and sustainability goals. For more information, visit nedgraphics.com.

About Optitex

Optitex is the leading global provider of integrated 2D/3D product development software solutions for the fashion, apparel, transportation interiors, and furniture markets. With three decades of experience and over 30,000 installations worldwide, Optitex delivers a comprehensive range of tools that assist and accelerate the product development process, reducing returns, enhancing sustainability, and boosting operational excellence. For more insights, visit optitex.com.



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