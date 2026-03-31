Etnyre Showcases Mastic Kettle at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026

Mastic Kettles Built for Contractors and Municipalities Handling Tough Pavement Repairs

Etnyre International highlighted its new Mastic Kettle during its appearance at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 in Las Vegas.

We’re giving contractors more reliable heating, aggressive mixing performance, and a user‑friendly interface that makes operation easier when handling repair applications in the field.” — Brian Horner, Director of Sales at Etnyre International

OREGON, IL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visitors attending CONEXPO‑CON/AGG 2026 had the opportunity to see several equipment innovations from Etnyre International, including the company’s new Mastic Kettle designed for demanding pavement repair applications. The show, held March 3–7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, brought together contractors, manufacturers, and industry professionals from across North America to explore the latest advancements in construction equipment and technology.Known throughout the asphalt industry for building durable, contractor‑focused equipment, Etnyre used its presence at CONEXPO‑CON/AGG to highlight solutions that help crews address real‑world pavement maintenance challenges. Among the equipment on display was the company’s new Mastic Kettle, engineered to support consistent heating, reliable mixing, and safe material handling during mastic repair operations.Asphalt mastic is commonly used when standard crack sealing is not enough to restore damaged pavement. The material’s thicker, aggregate‑reinforced composition allows contractors to repair wider cracks, utility cuts, joints, and localized pavement failures that require greater structural strength. However, the unique characteristics of mastic also place higher demands on heating systems, mixing performance, and operator control.The Etnyre Mastic Kettle was designed to address those demands with equipment that helps crews maintain consistent material quality while improving safety and jobsite efficiency. The unit features an indirect‑fire heating system with a turbulent heating chamber to promote even heat distribution, along with full insulation that helps maintain operating temperatures and keeps exterior surfaces cooler for operators.“The contractors we work with are always looking for new ways to expand their pavement repair capabilities while keeping crews productive and safe,” said Brian Horner, Director of Sales at Etnyre International. “Our new Mastic Kettle was designed with that in mind. We’re giving contractors more reliable heating, aggressive mixing performance, and a user‑friendly interface that makes operation easier when handling repair applications in the field.”The kettle also incorporates heavy‑duty mixing and intuitive controls that help crews maintain proper material performance throughout the workday. By simplifying operation and maintaining uniform temperatures, the equipment allows contractors to focus on efficient production and consistent repair quality rather than monitoring equipment performance.According to Etnyre representatives, the equipment is well suited for contractors and municipalities adding mastic repair services to their pavement maintenance programs or replacing older heating equipment with more modern systems. Improved temperature control, insulation, and mixing performance help support faster startup times, reliable material handling, and smoother daily workflows during peak maintenance seasons.CONEXPO‑CON/AGG provided an opportunity for Etnyre to connect directly with contractors and municipalities, fleet managers, and pavement professionals from across North America while demonstrating equipment innovations such as the new Mastic Kettle.Etnyre International proudly manufactures a wide range of equipment serving the asphalt road construction industry, from asphalt distributors to chip spreaders and storage tanks to trailers. Since 1898, Etnyre has continually set the standard for performance and reliability, paving the way for customer success throughout the asphalt industry. You can contact Etnyre International by calling 815‑732‑2116. Etnyre International is headquartered at 1333 Daysville Rd, Oregon, IL 61061.

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