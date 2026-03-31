Flair Secures Series B Financing Led by RectorSeal® to Accelerate Smart HVAC Control

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Follow-on investment from RectorSeal and existing investors reinforces strategic partnership and continued momentum

We’re excited to deepen our partnership with RectorSeal as we enter this next phase of growth and collaboration.” — Daniel Myers, CEO of Flair

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flair , a leading provider of smart home HVAC control solutions, today announced the completion of its Series B financing round, led by RectorSeal. The round includes participation from existing investors Ulrich Gall, Skyview Ventures, Peter Nager, and SOSV.This financing builds on Flair’s strategic relationship with RectorSeal, which began with an initial investment in 2024. With RectorSeal now leading the Series B, the expanded partnership reflects deepening collaboration to scale next-generation HVAC control solutions across North America.“We’re excited to deepen our partnership with RectorSeal as we enter this next phase of growth and collaboration. Their investment alongside the participation of our existing investors, underscores confidence in our team, platform, and market opportunity.” - Daniel Myers, Co-Founder and CEO, FlairSince its Series A, Flair has expanded its product portfolio and strengthened its position in the HVAC market, helping contractors, homeowners, and utilities solve longstanding challenges in home comfort, control, and grid integration. The company’s solutions conveniently enable more efficient operation of heating and cooling systems, reducing energy waste while improving comfort.Flair’s industry leading hvacOS™ platform unifies control across the most common HVAC system types, including Smart Vent zoning and air balancing for central/ducted systems, ductless controls, staged heating/integrated controls, and smart heating control for boilers and electric baseboard heat.Flair will use the new capital to accelerate product innovation, expand its professional channel, and scale distribution through strategic partnerships.“This investment will support the expansion of Flair’s products and hvacOS™ platform, extending the capabilities of existing solutions, and enabling new, innovative offerings for both HVAC professionals and homeowners.” - Jeff Underwood, President, RectorSealFor more information, visit flair.co.About FlairFlair is a leading provider of smart home heating, cooling, and energy efficiency solutions, empowering homeowners and HVAC professionals with innovative technology that address the most common home comfort, control and efficiency challenges. Our hvacOS™ platform integrates the Flair app and cutting-edge devices with the most common HVAC equipment, thermostats, and smart home systems to deliver high-performance solutions for home airflow management, hybrid heating, and ductless controls. For more information about Flair’s smart home HVAC control solutions please visit flair.co.About RectorSealRectorSeal, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CSW Industrials, Inc. [NASDAQ: CSWI], is a leading provider of quality solutions for the professional trades serving heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC/R), plumbing, electrical, and construction markets.For more information about RectorSeal’s innovative products and brands that increase efficiency and improve reliability, please visit rectorseal.com.

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