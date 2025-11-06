Flair Unveils Puck 2 and Puck 2 Pro: Modern Design Meets Smarter Comfort

Puck 2 Temperature Sensor and Wireless Thermostat Flair Logo

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flair, a pioneer in smart home HVAC control, today announced the launch of Flair Puck 2 and Flair Puck 2 Pro — the next evolution of the original Puck, a cornerstone of Flair’s award-winning HVAC solutions.The new Puck 2 lineup combines a bold, refined design with smarter setup tools, greater communication range, and a reimagined on-device experience. The result: a product that looks and feels elevated, bringing homeowners a modern upgrade with more features and control and contractors a faster, easier install.Refined Design | Flair Puck 2 takes everything users love about the original and elevates it. With a display three times larger than the original, every detail is easy to see from anywhere in the room. Its custom e-paper screen delivers crisp contrast, effortless readability, and zero glare — all while staying power-efficient and easy on the eyes. Paired with a smooth haptic scroll wheel, every adjustment feels deliberate and refined, giving Puck 2 a premium look and feel that complements any space.“We designed Puck 2 to deliver a premium experience for customers and a faster, more reliable install for contractors,” said Dan Myers, CEO of Flair. “It’s a complete evolution of the original Puck — designed to look and feel exceptional in any home, while giving professionals the tools to install and configure systems with greater speed and precision.”Enhanced Comfort and Energy ControlFlair Puck 2 builds on the precision of Flair’s original Puck with refined control and new efficiency features.- Room Sense delivers improved temperature accuracy with real-time on-device feedback.- Bleed Protection keeps multi-zone systems balanced by preventing overcooling or overheating.- Auto Dry Mode helps maintain ideal humidity for consistent comfort and energy savings.- Fleet Administration tools give property managers centralized oversight and control across multiple spaces.- Expanded On-Device Control lets users adjust fan speed, modes, and more directly from the Puck.Smarter Setup and Stronger PerformanceFlair Puck 2 refines the setup and control experience with faster configuration, broader range, and more reliable connectivity.- Extended IR and RF Range offers greater placement flexibility and stronger signal reliability.- Instant On/Off control makes it easy to activate or deactivate rooms with a quick double-tap.- Reverse Infrared (IR) Lookup automatically identifies system models using the remote — connecting you faster than ever.- Setup Sync streamlines multi-unit installs by applying existing settings across new Pucks.AvailabilityEarly demand is expected to be high, and initial quantities are limited.- Flair Puck 2 is available to preorder today at flair.co and will begin shipping in December 2025.- Flair Puck 2 Pro, designed for professional installations, will be available first through RectorSeal, Flair’s Master Distributor. To secure early access to Puck 2 Pro inventory: Contractors can order through their preferred RectorSeal distributor, Distributors can place orders directly with RectorSealAbout FlairFounded in 2014, Flair is a leading provider of smart home technology that empowers homeowners to control their indoor climate and energy consumption. With its innovative products and user-friendly app, Flair offers a seamless and efficient way to manage home comfort. flair.coAbout RectorSealRectorSeal, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CSW Industrials, Inc. [NASDAQ: CSWI], is a leading provider of quality solutions for the professional trades serving heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC/R), plumbing, electrical, and construction markets. For more information about RectorSeal’s innovative products and brands that increase efficiency and improve reliability, please visit rectorseal.com.

