Flair Expands its Industry Leading Thermostat Integrations with Daikin, Amana and Goodman Connected Solutions

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New integrations expand Flair’s hvacOS™ platform with deeper thermostat control across more HVAC systems

We’re continuing to add deeper integrations with the thermostat platforms homeowners and contractors already use, creating a more connected and coordinated comfort experience.” — Daniel Myers, CEO of Flair

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flair , a leading provider of smart home HVAC control solutions, today announced new direct thermostat integrations for Daikin, Amana, and Goodman connected thermostats. The new integrations expand Flair’s growing ecosystem of directly integrated thermostat platforms, which already includes ecobee, Honeywell Home, Google Nest, Carrier Infinity, Bryant Evolution, and Sensi.With these new direct integrations, homeowners and HVAC professionals can connect compatible Daikin, Amana, and Goodman thermostats with Flair’s Smart Vent Zoning and Air Balancing solutions to unlock smarter zoning, improved comfort, and greater energy efficiency.Compatible thermostats include the Daikin One+ Thermostat, Daikin One Touch Thermostat, Daikin One Lite Thermostat, Amana Smart Thermostat, and Goodman Connected GTST. Flair’s hvacOS™ platform already supports intelligent airflow management through automated Smart Vent control with all thermostats, smart or otherwise. These new direct integrations with Daikin, Amana, and Goodman connected thermostats extend hvacOS™ capabilities even further, allowing Flair to directly adjust thermostat settings and operating modes for more coordinated comfort control throughout the home.“Adding direct integrations for Daikin, Amana, and Goodman connected thermostats is another important step in expanding the reach of Flair’s hvacOS™ platform across the HVAC industry,” said Daniel Myers, CEO of Flair. “We’re continuing to add deeper integrations with the thermostat platforms homeowners and contractors already use, creating a more connected and coordinated comfort experience.”The new integrations further strengthen Flair’s commitment to interoperability and HVAC system compatibility, making it easier for contractors and homeowners to deploy Flair solutions across a wider range of residential HVAC installations.Available NowFlair’s Smart Vent Zoning and Air Balancing solutions are available now for all Daikin, Amana, and Goodman thermostat owners and for those considering a new thermostat for their home. Customers can purchase Flair solutions directly from flair.co, and compatible thermostats from Daikin, Amana, and Goodman.About FlairFlair is a leading provider of smart home heating, cooling, and energy efficiency solutions, empowering homeowners and HVAC professionals with innovative technology that address the most common home comfort, control and efficiency challenges. Our hvacOS™ platform integrates the Flair app and cutting-edge devices with the most common HVAC equipment, thermostats, and smart home systems to deliver high-performance solutions for home airflow management, hybrid heating, and ductless controls. flair.co

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